Confirmation of the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the United States

Federal health authorities have confirmed that a case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Seattle, according to reports.

The epidemic has spread from the central city of Wuhan in China to cities like Beijing and Shanghai, a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Reuters on Tuesday. Cases have also been reported outside of China, including South Korea, Thailand and Japan. At least six have died.

The case in the United States comes at a time when there is growing concern that the disease is spread by so-called super spreaders – highly infectious patients capable of vomiting dozens of times.

Almost all of the 300 or more cases have been reported in China, including at least 14 health workers who fell ill with the respiratory virus, a coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV.

It is unclear whether these workers were all infected in one place, but if so, “it just smells like a super spread event,” said Michael Osterholm, international infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

This is when a patient inexplicably produces much higher levels of virus in their lungs, which gives them the ability to infect dozens of people at a time. Osterholm said that cases of super spreading occurred in two well-known coronavirus outbreaks: the SARS and MERS epidemics. The 2003 SARS epidemic affected more than two dozen countries, leaving 8,088 people dead. Almost 800 died.

“For those of us who have faced SARS and MERS, this is like deja vu,” Osterholm told NBC News. “When you see super-spreaders, you know you have a problem.”

The Chinese National Health Commission confirmed 298 cases on Tuesday evening. The majority were reported in or near the city of Wuhan and related to a food market with live animals. Since the strain was first detected in December, the number of cases and their geographic spread have increased rapidly.

Severe cases have generally been limited to older adults with underlying health conditions. But more and more, Osterholm said, younger, if not healthy, adults are getting sick.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can cause a variety of symptoms, including a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever. Some are mild, while others are more likely to lead to pneumonia. They are usually spread through direct contact with an infected person.

The coronavirus gets its name from the crown-shaped spikes on its surface, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Corona is Latin for crown.) Including the newly identified form of the virus, there are a total of seven coronaviruses that can infect humans, says the CDC.

There is no specific treatment for the new virus and no vaccine to prevent it. The National Institutes of Health confirmed on Tuesday that they were “in the very early stages” of research to develop a vaccine for the new virus, but declined to provide details.

The epidemic coincides with massive movements inside and outside of China before the Lunar New Year on January 25 and prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to screen passengers from Wuhan to the airport. JFK from New York, San Francisco International Airport and LAX from Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization will meet to discuss the advisability of declaring the epidemic a “public health emergency of international concern”. Such a decision would help countries respond, usually by providing financial and / or political support. It could also advise against practices that could be detrimental to affected areas, such as travel and trade restrictions.

“One thing we have seen in epidemics in the past is that countries are trying to put in place travel bans or are offering restrictive travel to try to stop the spread of an epidemic,” said Alexandra Phelan, professor Georgetown Law assistant who works on political issues related to infectious diseases.

North Korea, for example, has reportedly closed its border to foreign tourists until the current coronavirus epidemic is under control.

But, said Phelan, such policies are ineffective because people always cross borders. “When you put in place travel bans, people don’t follow normal processes. You lose the ability to give people medical information, do proper screening, or provide medical treatment,” Phelan said to NBC News.