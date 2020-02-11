Confirmed case of coronavirus found in San Diego evacuated, health officials say

SAN DIEGO (KABC) – The first confirmed case of a new coronavirus has been discovered among hundreds of people evacuated from China to military bases in the United States.

The case was diagnosed in evacuees from the Miramar Marine base in San Diego. A second person is being evaluated for possibly having the virus.

“The two patients are doing well with minimal symptoms,” according to the UC San Diego health system.

In the meantime, 195 evacuees who were brought to the March Reserve Air Base at Riverside are expected to be released on Tuesday at the end of their 14-day quarantine. There were no known cases of coronavirus in this group.

Riverside County health officials have urged the public to treat the evacuees and base personnel with respect. They noted that base personnel were not in physical contact with the evacuees during the quarantine period.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health Officer wrote to the public:

“We have heard your concerns about the evacuees on the base. Many of these concerns are reasonable. Unfortunately, some people with these concerns have taken them from the families and households of those working at the March air base. There have been hurtful comments made – in person and on social media – that often rely on incorrect or incomplete information. Some basic workers have even been approached in uniform. This is not acceptable and must stop. “

“Please understand that people inside and outside the base are not at increased risk of exposure to the new virus, and we do not restrict people who are not at risk. had no contact with the evacuees, whose area is completely separate from base staff. You do not need to exclude household members or family members from MARB staff, or require them to obtain “letters “unnecessary discharge from a doctor or health authority. They pose no more risk than anyone else.”

At first, the Miramar group was also considered to be coronavirus-free. Four people had been isolated in a hospital after showing symptoms, but on Sunday, the federal health authorities said that they had been tested negative and that they were sent back to the base.

On Monday morning, however, officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed county health officials that “additional tests have revealed that one of the four patients is positive” for a new coronavirus and that the person was returned to hospital segregation, UC San Diego Health told me.

It is the seventh confirmed case of new coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States.

The person confirmed that the illness arrived in Miramar last Wednesday from Wuhan. This closed city of 11 million people is the epicenter of the highly contagious disease, which has killed more than 1,000 people abroad.

Recent charter flights have returned hundreds of people to the United States and are being held in quarantine at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Five evacuees taken to Travis air base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus, but none of these possible cases have been confirmed, authorities said.

No symptoms were reported among evacuees from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio or from a Nebraska National Guard training base in Omaha.

RELATED: SoCal Couple Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship in Japan

Worldwide, there are at least 43,000 cases of coronavirus infection. In China, where the epidemic is centered around Wuhan, authorities have announced that the death toll has recently exceeded 1,000.

The epidemic resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of American citizens on flights chartered by the State Department of China to American military bases, where they were subjected to thorough control and 14-day quarantine.

Cruise ships have also been quarantined and isolated, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.