Confirmed cases worldwide reach 1.17 million

Global cases of coronavirus have far exceeded one million, with more than 63,800 deaths in total and the number of burgeoning deaths in the United States and Western Europe.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, at least 63,832 people worldwide have died from the pandemic. As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded one million, with at least 1,170,159 people infected.

The actual scale of the epidemic is likely to be greater due to the alleged underreporting of some countries.

The number of people infected in the United States has exceeded a quarter of a million and the death toll has exceeded 7,000, with New York State alone accounting for more than 2,900 deaths, an increase of more than 560 in only one day.

Another hot spot, Louisiana, reported that the death toll rose from 310 at noon Thursday to 370 at noon Friday. This marked the largest 24-hour increase in fatal cases to date in the Gulf Coast State.

The number of deaths in hospitals in the UK increased by 20% to 4,333 at 4:00 p.m. Greenwich time (5:00 p.m. Irish time) on Friday April 3, the Department of Health announced.

At 8:00 am GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people were tested, of which 41,903 were found positive, the ministry said.

The deaths of Covid-19 in English hospitals represented 3,939 of the British total. Those who contributed to the daily increase of 637 English deaths were between the ages of five and 104 years. Of the 637, 40 had no known underlying health problems. They were between 48 and 93 years old.

In total, 441 people have died from coronavirus infections in France in the past 24 hours, compared to 588 the day before, said the director of the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The number of deaths in French hospitals and retirement homes since the beginning of the epidemic now stands at 7,560, said Jérôme Salomon at a press conference.

The total number of coronavirus cases in France was 68,605 on Saturday, an increase of 6.6% compared to the previous day.

Second highest death toll

In Spain, the total death toll rose to 11,744 – the second highest in the world – on Saturday, compared to 10,935 the previous day, the Ministry of Health said, representing a 7% increase in the total number of deaths after a 9% increase on Friday.

A storefront in San Francisco during the coronavirus epidemic. On Friday, the death toll in the United States exceeded 7,000. Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP.

This is less than half the pace of the approximately 20% increase posted a week ago.

A total of 809 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, up from 932 on Friday and 950 every Thursday, according to figures.

Meanwhile, the total number of recorded infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday, from 117,710 on Friday, when Spain surpassed Italy in the total number of infections for the first time.

Italy recorded 766 additional deaths, which is relatively stable compared to those observed the day before. The rate of new infections continues to slow, raising hopes for recovery. Some 85,388 people are currently infected, with an increase of 2,339 new cases; 138 less than Thursday.

However, Italy remains the most affected country in the world, with a total of 14,681 deaths.

The Falkland Islands government has confirmed the first case on the island territory. The patient has been hospitalized since March 31 and has developed a range of Covid-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in stable condition and treated with the necessary isolation procedures.

The number of cases detected in Egypt has increased to 985, said the country’s Ministry of Health. He announced 120 new cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 66.

Albania has reported 27 new cases – its second largest daily increase – and ordered a third 40-hour lockout over the weekend to stop the spread of the highly contagious pathogen that has killed 17 people in the country up to present. – Agencies