Confirmed: Scott McLaughlin will make his IndyCar debut this year at Indianapolis – Motorsport

Scott McLaughlin to make IndyCar debut this year in Indianapolis

After months of speculation, the Penske team confirmed that Scott McLaughlin would make his NTT IndyCar series debut later this year at the GMR Indianapolis Road Course Grand Prix event in May.

The Kiwi and double winner of the Supercars champion title recently tested an Indy car in Sebring, notably impressing team boss Roger Penske during the highly publicized day. He became the first Supercar champion since Marcos Ambrose on the springboard of the tin-top series at the first American motorsport championship.

Photo / Penske Team

“This is an incredible opportunity – to race against some of the best open wheel drivers in the world on one of the most historic tracks in motorsport,” said McLaughlin.

“I am excited about the challenge of trying to win a third consecutive Supercars championship while helping to keep the Shell V-Power Racing team ahead of the pack this season. I also look forward to this new opportunity.

“It is a driver’s dream to have the chance to drive an Indy car for Team Penske. With the experience I gained from testing at Sebring, I know a little more about what to expect when I get into the car at COTA. I just want to learn as much as possible every time I’m in the car to make the most of the opportunity to race with the team at the Indianapolis Grand Prix. “

“We think his talent and drive will continue to shine behind the wheel of an Indy car,” added team boss Roger Penske.

“It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as we prepare for his first race at the Indianapolis Grand Prix. We know Scott will work hard to improve on each lap and he will represent the Penske team well when he will acclimatize to the IndyCar Series. “

McLaughlin is widely expected to move to America after the close of this year’s Supercars Championship, having declared the Bathurst 1000 critical victory last October. Among the challenges will be finding space for McLaughlin in Penske’s current exceptional driver lineup, which includes Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud.

If the movement materializes, McLaughlin will join Scott Dixon like another Kiwi to reach the heights of IndyCar.

“I chat with Scott quite often,” Dixon said in a recent interview with Radio Sport. “Obviously, I keep a close eye on all Supercars races – I watch them all.

“I have known him for a while and I spoke to him a little before taking the test [IndyCar] and a little after the test he did in Sebring. And then there is the word that he could do some races this year or maybe just the open test.

“It will be interesting. It is certainly very different, I think, from what he has done in the past. But he is an extremely talented and very capable person, so I think it would be fantastic to have another Kiwi in America in the IndyCar series. “

