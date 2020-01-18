Confirmed team news and comments as Hornets want to keep alive under Nigel Pearson

Watford will welcome Tottenham to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

After a 3-0 away win at last relegation rival Bournemouth, Watford stepped out of the relegation zone for the first time this season after taking four wins in their last five league games.

Nigel Pearson has had a major impact on Watford

Spurs, who is currently eighth in the league, has been in poor shape in the last three games and has been without a win, including a 0-1 home loss to out-of-control leader Liverpool in his last game.

Watford will want to keep the Pearson revival alive, while Mourinho’s men want to close the gap on the first four, which is currently nine points.

TalkSPORT’s GameDay will give you all the action of this huge game. Here you can find out how you can use all functions.

Gedson Fernandes is Mourinho’s version of Harry Winks, says Adrian Durham

Watford vs Tottenham: head to head

Watford has an appalling record against Tottenham and was only able to prevail against the North Londoners once in the Premier League.

In the last four league games, Spurs has scored three times and Watford has won against Mourinho for the first time since 1987.

Although Tottenham often defeats Watford, it’s usually a tight game where two of the last three wins result in only one goal for both teams.

When these two teams met at the start of the season, they both had another coach in the dugout, Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of Spurs and Quique Sanchez Flores, who was responsible for the 1-1 draw of the two teams.

The Hornets took an early lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, but were canceled by a late equalizer from Dele Alli, leading the guests to the bottom of the table.

Alli drew for Spurs at the last meeting of the two teams

Watford vs Tottenham: the facts

Watford has won only one of his 13 Premier League games against Tottenham (D4 L8), a 2-1 win last season at Vicarage Road.

Spurs have won two of their last nine away games at Watford (D4 L3), scoring just one point from their last two games on Vicarage Road (D1 L1).

For the first time since December 1986, Watford wants to win four home games in a row.

Watford has won 13 points under coach Nigel Pearson (W4 D1 L1) – only the runaway leaders Liverpool (15) and Manchester City (15) have won more points since his first game. In fact, the Hornets have won as many points in their last five Premier League games as in their previous 23 games (13).

Tottenham is one of only two clubs to remain clean sheets in the Premier League this season, as is Aston Villa. Spurs has suffered the longest defeat since April 1977 in each of his last 18 away league games (20).

Tottenham have lost the last two Premier League games – they haven’t lost three games in a row since November 2012.

Before Nigel Pearson’s first responsible game, Watford had a shot conversion rate of just 4.8 percent, the lowest in the Premier League this season. Under Pearson, the hornets have a conversion rate of 15.5%, the second highest during this period after Manchester City (18.4 percent).

Watford made four wins out of five games by defeating relegation rival Bournemouth

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was the last coach to win Watford’s Nigel Pearson away in the Premier League in April 2015 at Chelsea in Leicester. Since then, Pearson has won six home games in a row and was the first English coach since Harry Redknapp to win seven home games in a row with Spurs in 2009.

Dele Alli has scored five Premier League goals against Watford in eight games for Spurs – he has not scored more goals against any team (including five against Chelsea and Southampton).

Watford’s Troy Deeney has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games – as many as he has scored in his last 20 competitive appearances.

This could be Eriksen’s last game for Tottenham

Confirmed XIs

Watford: Nursing, Cathcart, Dawson, Mariappa, Masina, Capoue, Doucoure, Chalobah, Deulofeu, Deeney, Sarr.

Subs: Pussetto, Gomes, Grau, Quina, Holebas, Kabasele, Pereyra.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Alli, Sohn, Moura.

Subs: Sanchez, Vorm, Dier, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Skipp, Fernandes.