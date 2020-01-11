Confirmed team news, kick-off time and live commentary as Mikel Arteta’s team plans to climb over the Eagles

Loading...

Crystal Palace host Arsenal in London’s first New Year’s derby on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson’s team, who had dropped out of the FA Cup from championship derby, had a successful festive schedule and scored five points from three games.

Arsenal, who has improved a lot since Mikel Arteta took office, will try to build on his last performance after beating Manchester United 2-0.

Mikel Arteta celebrated his first win as Arsenal coach against Manchester United

The two teams are currently ninth and tenth in the league and the Gunners will climb with a win over Palace.

Danny Murphy meets Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

Crystal Palace versus Arsenal: head to head

The recent story between the two teams speaks for Crystal Palace, with the Eagles currently unbeaten in their last three matches.

The game is rarely shy. There have been 18 games in the last four league games, none of which have fewer than four.

When the two met in October 2019, Arsenal had a two-goal lead when Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz’s goals were canceled in the first ten minutes by a Luka Milivojevic penalty and Jordan Ayew’s header.

There was also a drama in the game when VAR excluded a late winner for Arsenal before Matteo Guendouzi received a yellow card for “rugby tackling” by Wilfried Zaha when Palace broke on the counter.

VAR denied that Sokratis had scored a potentially successful goal when the teams met in October

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Match fact

Crystal Palace have been unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Arsenal (W1 D2) – there have never been four league games in a row without losing to the Gunners.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 14 away games against Crystal Palace (W7 D6) and lost 0-3 in April 2017.

Both Crystal Palace and Arsenal have scored at least two goals in each of the last three Premier League games. In four consecutive games, neither team scored more than 2 goals in any game.

Crystal Palace has won four of its last nine Premier League derbies in London (D2 L3), as many as in the previous 28 (W4 D5 L19).

Arsenal are looking to win a consecutive Premier League win for the first time since winning the 2018/19 final and the first two games this season.

Crystal Palace is the only team to have scored more than twice in a single Premier League game this season. The Eagles’ games in the Premier League scored fewer goals this season than the games of the other teams (42), while Selhurst Park is the worst scoring in the top division this season (18).

Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew made a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace in the second leg against Arsenal. The last time an Eagles player scored a home game against the Gunners in the same league season was John Craven in 1971/72.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores an average of one goal or a goal in the Premier League London derbies (10 goals, 4 assists) every 88 minutes and has scored against all five London teams, scoring two goals against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham was involved in just two minutes of Premier League football in just 60 minutes this season (1 goal, 1 assistant), scoring his first goal since November 2016 when the Eagles drew 1-1 with Norwich.

The 34-year, 229-day gap between Roy Hodgson, manager of Crystal Palace, and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal will be the fifth-largest gap between two managers for a game in Premier League history – Arteta was born in the same season in which Hodgson’s first position took over English football league games with Bristol City in 1981-82.

Mikel Arteta was not happy with his players for their performance against Leeds in the FA Cup

Confirmed XIs

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Chaill, Tomkins, Riedewald, McArthur, Kouyate, McCarthy, Zaha, Meyer, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Then, Tosun, Wickham, Woods, Kirby, Pierrick.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Nil, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Holding, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli, Saka.

