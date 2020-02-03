Confirmed teams like Lucas Torreira and Nicolas Pepe are giving way to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal welcomes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after three suspended games at Burnley in the Premier League.

A red card issued by VAR kept him away from manager Mikel Arteta’s team, but he’s now returning to Nicolas Pepe, who signed the summer record.

AFP or licensor

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns for Arsenal

Pepe isn’t the only man to fall on the bench compared to the Gunners’ last league game.

Matteo Guendouzi replaces the stubborn Uruguayan star Lucas Torreira.

Alexandre Lacazette continues the lead, while Shkodran Mustafi plays alongside Davd Luiz in the center of the defense.

For Burnley, coach Sean Dyche has named the same team that beat Manchester United on January 22nd.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Subs: Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Aubameyang, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Papastathopoulos, Ceballos, Torreira, Pepe, Martinez, Willock, Nketiah.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh