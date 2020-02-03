Confirmed teams like Lucas Torreira and Nicolas Pepe are giving way to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal welcomes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after three suspended games at Burnley in the Premier League.
A red card issued by VAR kept him away from manager Mikel Arteta’s team, but he’s now returning to Nicolas Pepe, who signed the summer record.
AFP or licensor
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns for Arsenal
Pepe isn’t the only man to fall on the bench compared to the Gunners’ last league game.
Matteo Guendouzi replaces the stubborn Uruguayan star Lucas Torreira.
Alexandre Lacazette continues the lead, while Shkodran Mustafi plays alongside Davd Luiz in the center of the defense.
For Burnley, coach Sean Dyche has named the same team that beat Manchester United on January 22nd.
According to Ray Parlor, Arsenal should let Aubameyang go if he is not committed to the club
what we loved
Haalands Parade, Ronaldo’s goal and Mourinho in the lead
To brush
Guardiola aims to attack the former Premier League boss under Liverpool’s dominance
Happy?
Mourinho adamant Sterling should have been dismissed by VAR to win Man City
BIG DEMAND
Pires claims Liverpool are out of luck and Arsenal’s Invincibles are undefeated
Honest
Arteta “not surprised” by Arsenal’s table position after the tie at Burnley
review
Bergwijn’s dream debut, Liverpool equal record – what happened in the Premier League
happy
Ighalo says Man United makes a dream come true
SUPER STEVEN
Tottenham’s star scores with his debut – with Spurs first shot against City
Incredible
Bergwijn scores on Tottenham debut in victory over 10-man city
TALK TAKEOVER
The Saudi prince wants to take over Man United despite ties to Newcastle
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.
Subs: Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Aubameyang, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette.
Subs: Papastathopoulos, Ceballos, Torreira, Pepe, Martinez, Willock, Nketiah.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh