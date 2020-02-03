Confirmed teams like Steven Bergwijn debut for Spurs and Japhet Tanganga starts

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho made a debut to Steven Bergwijn less than a week after signing up for the club.

The Dutch international joined PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday and is now starting the third front with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son.

Getty Images – Getty

Bergwijn is a Spurs player after signing from PSV

There is also another chance for young defender Japhet Tanganga, who starts in the quarterfinals ahead of Jan Vertonghen.

However, Mourinho has decided to leave Tanguy Ndombele on the bench because he is waiting to nod after injuries.

Meanwhile, Man City leaves Bernardo Silva on the bench, with Riad Mahrez preferring.

Gabriel Jesus sits on the bench, Sergio Aguero leads the line and Raheem Sterling completes the attacking triumvirate.

Confirmed team news:

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Alli, son, Lucas Moura.

Subs: Vertonghen, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Gazzaniga, Ndombele, Fernandes.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

Subs: Bravo, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.

Referee: Mike Dean