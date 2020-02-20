Conflict and online pranks in Democratic campaign

N.H. RINDGE [AP] —A group of Los Angeles artists await the outcome of a Democratic rally in Iowa. When Bernie Sanders fired a hashtag on Twitter to entertain Pete Buttigiegu, he expected their victory.

By the next morning, hashtags [#MayorCheat] were prevalent around the world.

“It’s so funny that we’re the first people to make this joke,” said 38-year-old musician Nick Sorburn.

Not everyone was laughing.

Some social media have used trend hashtags to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories about Buttigiegu. This includes claims that he has colluded with the Democrats and camouflaged the cause. Other accounts have accused Russian trolls of promoting hashtags to split the Democratic Party.

But it was not a troll in Russia, or even a Republican prank.

Inaccurate insults were traded online between fellow Democrats. And this is a type of misinformation in the left, and coupled with a long-term primary contest, some are worried about the party’s ability to unite before November.

“I don’t want sour grapes,” said Gary Krall, a retired school teacher from Hancock, New Hampshire, who supported Joe Biden and would vote for anyone who nominated the party. “

Online misinformation has not disappeared as fierce competition continues in Nevada and South Carolina. Unsupported claims in recent rounds include claims that one of the Democratic candidates had a history of a heart attack and another killed a dog as a child.

Propagating online smears to rivals is as easy as creating a snappy hashtag, creating a satire meme, or simply stating a conspiracy thread. These tactics are new wisdom in the political movement, explained Susan Ettlinger, an altimeter industry analyst who researches and advises on disruptive technologies.

“If you have an agenda, a little budget, and time, you can find a way to troll, create a bot, or use a cheap fake,” said an automated account and manipulated images. By reference Etlinger said. “We are at this stage. There is a lot of potential for misinformation as we have to take that into account in the election.”

The Democratic civil war reflects 2016, when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders supporters accused the Democrats of supporting the final candidate, Hillary Clinton. According to Sanders supporter Pat Court, many supporters believe that they have unduly boosted Clinton by suspecting party insiders and news outlets.

According to Court, he tweeted several times a day about Sanders, rivals, or elections.

Earlier this week, he tweeted to 33,300 followers, and a Nevada party rally said, “It’s going to be a disaster and nothing has been done to stop it. The only explanation is that this is done by design is.”

According to Court, social media has emerged as an important way for Sanders supporters to organize and oppose what they consider unfriendly organizations.

“If you can’t beat Twitter, you won’t win the election,” he said. Coat said Sanders’ accusation of online misinformation and abuse was unjustified. “Every campaign has toxic supporters.”

The day after the Iowa party rally, some progressive Twitter users claimed that the Butigig campaign developed a failed app used to count Iowa votes, as the results remained exaggerated. . [It wasn’t.] Some have posted images of rats that mention Buttigieg.

Republicans also took part in the action, promoting the idea that Iowa’s results were polluted for Democrats. Shortly after the Iowa Democratic Party announced that it was considering the results of “quality control,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, tweeted, “Is quality control = fraud?”

Since then, racing online tenors have been the topic of the campaign.

During a Democratic debate in Nevada on Wednesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked if such an attack from Sanders supporters might make it difficult to unite the party. After Warren claimed last month that an account claiming to support Sanders killed the snake emoji and the words #NeverWarren and #WarrenIsASnake on Twitter, and after claiming that Sanders had personally told her that women could not win. , The end of the online attack, the President.

“As I have said many times before, we are all responsible for our supporters,” Warren replied. “And we need to step up. That’s all about leadership.”

Mr Sanders argues that his own supporters are being targeted for “malicious, racist and sexual attacks” and that most of his supporters do not send discriminatory messages online. did.

“Twitter has more than 10.6 million people, of whom 99.9% are decent people, working people, people who believe in justice, compassion and love,” he said. “And if there are some who make ugly remarks, I deny them.”

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign also released a Twitter video on Twitter criticizing the nickname “Bernie Brothers” for some of Sanders’ loudest online supporters.

“We need to unite to beat Trump in November. This type of” energy “will not take us there,” Michael Bloomberg wrote on Monday in a tweet accompanying a new campaign ad.

Rita Kirk, a political communications expert at Southern Methodist University, said that nicknames and provocations thrown by Sanders supporters in rival campaigns are well-known strategies and strategies that Trump has been successful for years. Was.

During the controversial 2016 Republican primary, Trump named GOP Challenger Senators Marcolbio and Senator Ted Cruz as “Rillubio” and “Linted,” respectively. Trump’s supporters often repeat insults during presidential rallies and online chants.

These jibes are intended to influence how voters view candidates.

“The Sanders demographic is a youngster who is savvy about ultra-social media, and it’s just fun [for them]-they want to come up with an initial trend analysis,” Kirk said. “But it affects that person’s image, whether you like it or not.”

Zeitz reported from Chicago.

