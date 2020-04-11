Conflict Feels Like a “Rugal” Team Goes to New Missions

OCN’s weekend drama “Rugal” has a new casual look that shows off the amazing teamwork between Choi Jin Hyuk, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, and Park Sun Ho as they embark on a new mission.

The “Rugal” centers on the conflict between Rugal’s special organization, which turns humans into weapons of biotechnology, and the Argos terror organization. Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk), Han Tae Woong (Jo Dong Hyuk), Song Mi Na (Jung Hye In), and Lee Kwang Chul (Park Sun Ho) have worked together to track down and destroy the Argos once and for all. .

Spoiler

The new money represents the quartet on a new mission. Rugal reflect that Hwang Deuk Goo (Park Sung Woong) had abducted them and try them on. Based on the evidence that has been secure, the team arrived at the factory Rugal palm are surrounded by an aura of reality. A shocking look at the team members came to the fore about what would become of the game organizer.

The new show also features Kang Ki Bum and Han Tae Woong, but they play around. The two have been different for a number of different things, so as a team, and curious about what the conflict was during Han Tae Woong’s mission to get physical with Kang Ki Bum.

“Rugal” production staff stated, “The battle between Ki Ki Bum and Hwang Deuk Goo will become more elaborate, as well as create tension and shock for the viewers.” watch to see what happens next. “

The upcoming “Rugal” episode airs April 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

