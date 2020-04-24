Confused by the federal small business loan program? You are not alone. Here is the guide – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – How long does it take a small business to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan designed to keep them moving through the COVID-19 pandemic? Are lenders required to process PPP applications on a first-come, first-served basis? And how are independent contractors treated?

Restaurant owners, retailers, and many other small business owners continue to struggle with PPP issues created by a massive relief package called the CARES Act. The legislation aimed to support the nation’s 30 million small businesses that thrived from social distances into the coronavirus crisis. The Trump administration has said the program can help small businesses, pillars of the U.S. economy, keep employees as employees.

The Small Business Administration program offers companies with 500 or fewer employees up to $ 10 million in low-interest loans to cover costs in camera.

The part of the loan that covers the costs of eight weeks does not have to be repaid if at least 75% of the funds are used to keep or rent employees. Otherwise, it has an interest rate of 1% and must be repaid within two years.

While the SBA has approved more than 1.6 million loans, totaling nearly $ 350 billion since April 3, companies point to countless challenges in implementing PPPs: technical failures, a snowball of requests, a lack of response, and running out of money.

Congress is ready to add $ 320 billion to the PPP after loan requests exceeded the initial $ 349 billion in funding. However, the program continues to create confusion among the many businesses it is designed to help.

USA TODAY editors Ledyard King and Paul Davidson interviewed several experts to answer some of these questions:

How long does it take to get a loan?

Some small businesses have been approved in just a few hours, while others have been waiting for a couple of weeks, says Ami Kassar, CEO of MultiFunding, a small business loan advisor. Many are still unresolved. Once an applicant is accepted, the program requires that he or she receive the money within 10 days, but that is not always the case, Kassar says. While some approved small business owners have received cash in two or three days, others have been waiting up to two weeks or still waiting.

Why does it take so long?

About 1.6 million small businesses have applied for public and private sector financing, a superior banking and SBA network system. Smaller community banks seem to process loans faster than large national banks to which requests have come, Kassar says.

If I applied for a loan in the first round and did not receive an answer, do I have to apply for the second round?

No. You’re already in line. You may be close to the home page if you apply soon after the program has risen and launched on April 3, but it depends on whether your application is complete and correct and how your lender prioritizes loan applications.

Could the owner of a nail salon or a small restaurant who took a salary from his company before the crisis apply for unemployment for himself and continue to look for a PPP loan to continue his business?

Yes, as long as the loan is used exclusively to keep other employees in payroll, says Holly Wade, research director at the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Depending on the situation, it may make more sense to calculate their salary on a loan application (rather than take out unemployment) if it helps them reach the 75% salary limit so they don’t have to repay the loan.

Could a business owner who is trying to reach the 75% salary limit offer employees increases or bonuses for mere qualification?

A: Yes, Wade said, as long as no employee covered by the loan earns more than $ 100,000 a year as stated in the application. What they can’t do is count independent contractors on their payroll, he said.

When does the clock start with these eight-week loans?

On the day the money is deposited into the company’s bank account, said Paul Merski of representatives of America’s independent bankers. Companies that want to delay spending money right away because they don’t think they can open for eight weeks don’t have this option.

Can the money be used retrospectively to pay past salaries or other expenses?

No. Both Merski and Wade said the SBA rules require the money to be used in the future.

Could a small business that manufactures masks, hand cleaners or other products in demand during the crisis have received a PPP loan, even if they make a profit?

Yeah. The primary criterion for obtaining a loan is that the company had a maximum of 500 employees to whom it paid wages and payroll taxes or paid independent contractors and that it was operational on 15 February. Loss of income is not a requirement of the application The form requires companies to prove that “the current financial uncertainty makes this loan application necessary to support ongoing activities”. Congress tried to get money for small businesses quickly, without getting the SBA to check the financial condition of each applicant.

On average, a small company has less than 10 employees. So why does it seem like big companies and franchises have gotten priority in loan approvals over mom and pop stores?

This is a big criticism of the program. Although the SBA must process loans first-come, first-served, there is no such requirement for lenders. Some large banks have been accused in lawsuits of prioritizing larger loan applications that involve tighter payments and come from larger small businesses that have deeper relationships with the bank and are more likely to buy other products and services. To partially address the issue, $ 60 billion in new funding needs to be set aside for community lenders, smaller banks and credit unions to help small businesses.

What about companies in high-rent areas like Manhattan or San Francisco, where high rents and other costs make it particularly difficult to reach the 75% threshold?

The program is no exception, nor is it a pending fall. Restaurants have been particularly vocal about PPP parameters hurting heavy cash-flow companies, such as their own, which are dependent on stable incomes to keep their payrolls open every time they reopen.

Can self-employed or self-employed people get a PPP loan?

Yeah. PPP allows both to apply. If Wade wants it to be forgiven, Wade said the wages they receive cannot be as high as the entire loan and must be tied to last year’s net income (not what they paid themselves). But both are at a disadvantage because the application window only started on April 10 (a week after most small businesses), so they are still lagging behind in support.

What about business owners who are worried that they may not even survive on a PPP loan? Should they still repay part of the loan that cannot be forgiven if they close forever or go bankrupt?

Probably not, according to Wade. “There is no personal guarantee on the loan for collateral requirements,” he said. “If they have to declare bankruptcy, the loan is likely to be forfeited.” If they continue to do business but their sales decline, they will be responsible for repaying the loan, Kassar says.