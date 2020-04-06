Confusion about credit cards, EMI loans after the announcement of RBI? What does it mean here?

New Delhi: The Central Bank of India announced on Friday that banks are allowed a three-month legal deadline to pay off all property loans on March 1, 2020.

The decision will apply to all regional, rural, cooperative banks, NBFCs, including housing finance companies, but the final decision on the transfer of profits to customers will be up to the banks.

RBI said the legal deadline would not reduce asset classification and would not adversely affect the creditors’ credit history.

The suspension period is the period of time during the loan when the borrower does not need to repay. Typically, repayment begins after the loan is paid and payments must be made each month. However, the RBI has made an exception once again due to the financial distress caused by Crohn’s disease, the global virus, and the economic crisis created by the lock imposed to control its spread.

The decision, announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, will bring the middle class closer to the new moon, calling for calm in EMI payments.

Here are some common questions from this move:

My EMI is coming soon Isn’t the payment deducted from my account?



The RBI has only allowed banks to stop. Private banks have to suspend the EMI system. This means that unless you have a specific confirmation from your bank, your EMIs will still be deducted from your account.

How do I know if my EMI is suspended?



The RBI has not yet issued detailed guidelines. Once the instructions are issued, more clarity will be established.

What will be the process of working at the bank level?

All banks must discuss the legal deadline and pass a decision at the board level. Once approved, they may notify customers that they have a legal deadline.

If my bank suspends my EMIs, can the non-payment of the result affect my credit score?

Not.

Which banks can offer this delay to their customers?

All commercial banks (including rural regional banks, small financial banks and local banks), cooperative banks, all Indian financial institutions and NBFC (including housing finance companies and micro-financial institutions) were included.

Is this a waiver of EMI or a postponement of EMI?

This is not a waiver, but a postponement. The RBI recommends that the repayment plan and all subsequent temporary dates as lenders for such loans may be changed within 3 months.

Does the legal deadline include principal and interest?

Yeah. If you are notified by your bank, you will be exempt from paying your entire EMI, including payment and interest for three months. This will apply to all overdue loans from March 1, 2020.

What kind of loans do legal deadlines cover?

The RBI policy statement explicitly mentions long-term loans, which include mortgages, personal loans, academic loans, automated loans, and any fixed-term loans. These loans also include durable consumer loans such as mobile phone EMIs, refrigerators, televisions, and more.

Does the legal deadline cover credit card payments?

Yes, the transparency issued by the RBI says credit card costs are also subject to legal deadlines. This means that all payments in respect of borrowed money using a credit card will not be required for another three months.

I have taken a project to set up a loan factory. Can’t pay my EMI?

Permissible deadline for any loan classified as term loans. If the bank is convinced that you are unable to pay EMI, you are delayed.

What has the RBI announced for jobs?

The RBI has allowed the deferral of interest payments for all working capital loans taken by businesses. This will apply to all working capital facilities that are applicable on March 1, 2020. The accumulated profit for this period is paid after the expiration of the deferred period. Suspension is not considered a change in the terms and conditions of the loan agreement and does not lead to a reduction in asset classification.

