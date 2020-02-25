congo-sq.-kicks-off-20th-year-with-fashionable-take-on-‘day-of-absence’

When Derrick Sanders and Reginald Nelson launched Congo Sq. Theatre in 1999, there was just one theater they seemed to for inspiration — New York’s legendary Negro Ensemble Enterprise. In the mid-‘60s, playwright Douglas Turner Ward, actor Robert Hooks and theater manager Gerald S. Krone fulfilled their desire of founding a theater organization targeted on stories by and about black lifestyle for audiences underserved in the theater earth.

“Negro Ensemble was an inspiration for us in how bold they ended up, in the large high quality of their do the job and in how they were being pushing American theater forward,” Sanders states. “We didn’t want to come into Chicago and do neighborhood theater we required to do it at the maximum degree.”

As a salute to the start of its milestone 20th anniversary (the future year will be introduced in March), Congo Sq. attained again into the Negro Ensemble’s heritage and selected Ward’s one particular-act “Day of Absence,” the perform that released the New York business in 1965.

Known as a “reverse minstrel exhibit,” the satirical “Day of Absence” characteristics black actors in whiteface undertaking the roles of the white people in an imaginary Southern town on a day when all the black people today have mysteriously disappeared. The only folks remaining are the unwell in healthcare facility beds and the incarcerated in jail, whilst toddlers cry as unfamiliar mothers and fathers treatment them for them, and various day to day work taken for granted go undone.

Below the route of ensemble member Anthony Irons the solid — Ronald L. Conner, Ann Joseph and Kelvin Roston Jr., Jordan Arredondo, Meagan Dilworth, Bryant Hayes and Sonya Madrigal — engage in many roles in a town that has been upended by this desertion.

“When it was staged in 1965, it was a stingingly bold perform about race relations in a country coming out of the turmoil of the Civil Legal rights Movement, the Vietnam War and protests,” Irons states, incorporating, “Using all this, Ward crafted this mad, hilarious satire. He observed the funny in all of the turmoil.”

Sanders contacted Ward and bought his blessing to consider some liberties with the participate in and modernize it in purchase to resonate a lot more intently with audiences these days.

“I believe our production is seeking to form of deliver it ahead and say racism is not just out there in some Southern hick city in Mississippi but it is also below,” Sanders says. “We have a wonderful possibility to not just honor Negro Ensemble but also to take a look at the planet as it is right now.”

In a planet wherever “go back house, you really do not belong here” is a mantra normally aimed at people today of color, Irons agrees it was required to uncover a new route in Ward’s a long time-outdated play.

“I feel it’s seriously fascinating to have a participate in that normally takes the ‘what if’ scenario and places it on stage,” states Irons. “We made the decision early on that we needed a multi-cultural forged. Moreover Ann Joseph will engage in the mayor a role ordinarily performed by a guy.”

Ann Joseph, a founding ensemble member of Congo Square Theatre Firm, stars in “Day of Absence,” which is becoming offered as element of the company’s 20th anniversary period. Victor Hilitski/For the Sunlight-Time

Joseph, a founding ensemble member, remembers looking at “Day of Absence” in higher education and states at first it “just seemed like one particular of these dusty aged performs which is been about without end.” But right after reading it yet again, she found new meaning in the piece.

“I imagine it is going to be a single of those polarizing pieces,” she says. “You’re both likely to hate it or definitely love it. It will stir up a lot of discussions.”

Appropriate out of the gate in 2000, Congo Sq. had a hit with a staging of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” quite a few other acclaimed productions adopted. Wilson (who died in 2005) would become an essential mentor to the enterprise. “He was our largest funder, our largest supporter, our most important advocate,” Irons states.

Creative director Samuel Roberson Jr.’s loss of life at 34 in 2017 was a challenging blow for Congo Square the two emotionally and artistically. Sanders admits it took some time for the company to get back again on its feet.

“Sam really was a turning level for us and to have that end when we have been trying to expand was a challenging condition,” says Sanders. “What do we do now? What would Sam want? But now we are receiving back on monitor and I consider heading in an fascinating course.”

Joseph concurs that it is an fascinating time to be part of Congo Square as it heads into its upcoming 20 a long time.

“I don’t forget early on how invincible we all sort of felt, this sensation that what we were being undertaking was so critical. It promptly felt like we had been accomplishing the correct thing and it however feels like we’re undertaking the ideal matter. We felt like a tremendous heroes and that we could truly make a distinction. None of that has seriously improved besides,” she provides with a snicker, “we’re just older and additional weary now.”

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.