Congratulations to the British Queen after announcing Harry and Meghan

SANDRINGHAM, ENGLAND – Queen Elizabeth II smiled as she headed to church on Sunday after announcing that Prince Harry and Mrs. Meghan would cut almost all ties to the royal family to lead a more private life.

She was greeted by royal supporters when she entered the church near her Sandringham House estate with her son, Prince Andrew.

Elizabeth, 93, has mastered a family crisis caused by Harry and Meghan’s determination to spend most of their time in Canada and to completely change their relationship with the rest of the Royals.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, she gave the best possible face to events: “I would like to thank you for your dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how quickly Meghan has become one of the family. “

Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on the new relationship, which is expected to start in the spring. His father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were also silent.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and will lose all access to public funds if they no longer perform official functions. The news was taken with dismay in the Sandringham area, where the Queen and her family are well-known personalities.

The royal guard Rosie Viles, who was waiting for a look at the queen, said she was not shocked by the decision, but angry.

“It is very sad that he has to distance himself from the royal duties, but he obviously made this decision and I think part of it could have to do with his mother, Princess Diana,” she said, referring to the death of Diana in 1997 when she was followed by the press. “I am sad, but it is his decision at the end of the day and obviously the queen cleared everything up.”