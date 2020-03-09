Congress, BJP in new verbal battle over Yes Bank – News from India

The BJP and Congress have quarreled with YES Bank with the crisis, and the ruling party has asked them to clarify if they know about the loans of the growing bank.

BJP responsible information and technology wing Amit Malviya posted a tweet and painted pots with the Gandhi family. “Every financial crime in India has a deep connection with the Gandhas. [Vijay] Mallya sent tickets to upgrade flights to Sonia Gandhi. He had access to MMS [Manmohan Singh] and PC [P Chidambaram]. launched a jewelry collection for Nirav Modi’s bride, he fulfilled the task. Rana [Kapoor] bought the pictures of Priyanka Vadra … “Malvia’s tweet read.

This sparked a sharp response from Congress calling the allegations “false.”

The Congress said Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra had sold M F Husain a picture of her father Rajiv Gandhi Rana Kapoor Bank for Rs 2 crore and the full amount was disclosed in the 2010 income tax return.

Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it was a “diversionary” tactic of the government and said the bank’s credit book had grown from 55,633 kronor in March 2014, the year Narendra Modi became prime minister, to 2,41,499 kronor in March 2019.

“Why did the loan book grow 100% in the two years after demonetisation, ie from 98,210 crowns in March 2016 to 2,03,534 crowns in March 2018? Are PM and FM sleeping, unknown or accomplices? ” he asked.

