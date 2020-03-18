Congress chief Oscar Fernandes tells tale of ‘gaumutra’ curing cancer in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha | PTI Picture / Television set Get

New Delhi: Senior Congress chief Oscar Fernandes on Wednesday extolled the virtues of ‘gaumutra’ and shared an anecdote about a guy claiming to have healed his cancer by consuming cow urine to drive his place household.

Collaborating in a debate in Rajya Sabha on two expenses for placing up national commissions for homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine, the former Union minister stated, “My severe buddy Jairam Ramesh pulls my leg, when I converse of ‘gaumutra’.”

Sharing an anecdote, Fernandes mentioned that the moment all through a take a look at to an ashram close to Meerut he had fulfilled a man or woman who claimed to have healed his cancer by consuming ‘gaumutra’.

Several BJP leaders have before spoken about the healing ability of ‘gaumutra’. The Congress has reacted sharply to this sort of remarks.

He also praised the virtues of the Indian techniques of medicine.

He said when he experienced critical ache in knee joint and doctors had prompt for replacement surgical procedures. Nevertheless, he refused and commenced doing ‘Vajrasana’.

“I started Vajrasana, practising yoga, and currently I am ready to do wrestling devoid of any trouble,” the septuagenarian leader explained.

“When (former) Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajypee ji experienced a knee medical procedures, I believed if I had recognized him earlier, I would have certainly gone to him and check with him to abide by ‘Vajrasan’ and it could have been cured,” he said.

He also claimed to have achieved a particular person in US aged about 104 decades and moving quickly as a younger gentleman.

“Yoga is our wealth. If you practise yoga, could be our price range value of wellness can be minimized by 50 per cent. It is way of life,” he claimed.

“Our individual Indian methods of medicine will supply a ton of reliefs even just before likely to a health practitioner,” he reported.

While Fernandes supported the expenditures but elevated objection about the exclusion of yoga and naturopathy.

“I would urge the minister both to amend the bill or deliver an assurance that it will convey a individual legislation to deal with yoga and naturopathy,” he stated.

