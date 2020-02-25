congress-debates-us-readiness-for-coronavirus-outbreak

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Washington is planning for the deadly coronavirus outbreak to strike the United States.

President Donald Trump has asked Congress for billions of dollars to fight the disorder but some lawmakers do not believe that is fantastic ample.

“The administration’s on best of this,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reported.

“I am incredibly worried that we are not ready,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) stated.

Murray, the ranking member of the Senate Well being Committee, claimed with 80,00 conditions and two,500 fatalities throughout the world, the U.S. has to be ready.

“We will need to do a better position of building absolutely sure we have the diagnostics, the screening out across the nation and be ready for a little something that is coming to us,” Murray mentioned.

> Track THE CORONAVIRUS (opens in a new tab)”>>> Observe THE CORONAVIRUS

But Cassidy, a medical doctor, explained with only 14 verified conditions in the U.S., the administration is responding the right way.

“The attempts that have been taken so much are preventing a significant outbreak as considerably as you can say that you are preventing it,” Cassidy reported.

The Trump administration has requested Congress for $2.five billion for vaccines, cure and protective machines.

Democrats had been quick to criticize the request as insufficient, but Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) claimed it’s the suitable method.

“It’s $2.five billion,” stated Alexander, the chairman of the Senate Wellbeing Committee. “If it is not plenty of, we’ll ideal extra. We have to have a equilibrium right here.”

Having said that, fellow Republican, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) argued it’s superior to be safe than sorry.

“We want to support you do your job,” Shelby advised Health and fitness and Human Products and services Secretary Alex Azar throughout a Senate committee listening to. “But if you low-ball something like this, you’ll fork out for it later.”

Though the coronavirus menace is creating anxiety on Capitol Hill to skyrocket and stock markets to plummet, President Trump remained optimistic Tuesday throughout his excursion to India.

“I believe which is a difficulty that is going to go away,” Trump mentioned.

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS: