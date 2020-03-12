Congress introduces a bill to stop imports of Chinese products from Xinjiang

Members of the Executive Committee of the Congress on China (CECC) introduced a bipartisan bill on Wednesday to ban all imports from western Xinjiang, China, saying it is impossible to keep articles made by Muslim slaves out of America.

The Chinese Communist Party has built hundreds of concentration camps in Xinjiang, its largest and western province, to imprison Muslims in the region, the vast majority of whom are members of the region’s indigenous Uyghur ethnic majority. China claims that these camps are “vocational training centers” that help unskilled Uighurs develop talent that fits into the Chinese market. Uyghur survivors of the camps say they are often killed, raped, tortured, indoctrinated, and enslaved. Satellite imagery of the camps shows that many are equipped with factories, where survivors say that they are forced to work hard hours by making goods that the Chinese government has little or no money for.

Chinese officials said that Uyghurs enslaved in the camps had “graduated” every month from “vocational training” in December. This month, a study conducted by an Australian think tank revealed that “graduation” meant that a large amount of the estimate between one and three million imprisoned Uyghurs had been forcibly transferred across the national territory to cover the job vacancies in factories in other parts of the country.

The study found that 83 international operations companies, including American companies such as Nike, Apple and Gap, used factories with Uigur slaves to make products or product components.

Introduced alongside the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, CECC released a report detailing the extent to which Uyghur slave labor is used in China and how difficult it is. which is for a company to verify that products imported from China were not made by slaves. The report accuses China of crimes against humanity, an international crime that any court of the world has jurisdiction to pursue, and urges Congress to block all imports that have ties to Xinjiang.

“Serious human rights abuses, torture, political indoctrination, forced resignations of faith and widespread, systematic forced labor in mass internment camps can be crimes of humanity under international law” , concludes the report. “As the report details, forced labor exists within the XUAR (Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region) mass internment camp system, and across the region, and is confirmed by the testimony of former prisoners of the camp, satellite images. Chinese government documents recently leaked. “

The report listed rugs, cell phones, noodles, shoes, tea and all kinds of clothing, appliances and electronics among the products that China forces incarcerated Uighurs to manufacture in captivity, while also being forced to endure. communist indoctrination and abandon principles. from their Muslim faith, and they learn Mandarin, a language that is not native to Xinjiang. Among the companies the commission concludes to benefit from this work are Coca-Cola, Nike, Kraft Heinz, and Campbell Soup.

The report clearly states that “due to Xinjiang’s due diligence is not possible.”

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act addresses the results of the report by banning all imports from Xinjiang unless a company can clearly demonstrate that the products were not manufactured by slaves. The burden of proof rests with the person or company trying to import an article from Xinjiang to provide “clear and convincing evidence” that the imports “were not wholly or partially produced by convicted labor, forced labor or unsecured work under criminal sanction” . “

The bill enjoys bipartisan support from CECC chiefs. In the House of Representatives, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) will introduce the bill together with 11 other congressmen from both parties. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) will introduce the Senate version of the bill, along with the support of a bipartisan group of nine senators.

“Any US or international company operating in Xinjiang or working with the Xinjiang government to source labor in other parts of China should rethink if they want to produce products under the auspices of a regional government. which is committing “crimes against humanity,” McGovern said in a press release. “It has been a long time for companies to evaluate their operations and supply chains in Xinjiang and to find alternatives that do not exploit and violate human rights. people. “

Also, Rubio stated that “companies have a moral duty and a responsibility to show that their supplied products have been produced without forced labor.”

If approved, the bill will significantly slow down the import of goods made by Uigur forced labor. CECC has heard expert reports that some of these goods have already arrived in America, in particular the baby clothes sold at Costco made in Xinjiang. Because the bill is limited to Xinjiang, it will not take care of slave labor in other states reinforced by the massive transfer of incarcerated Uyghurs to replace factory workers closed by Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report released last week said that Nintendo, Sony, Google, Lacoste and a total of 83 international companies remained partly open by replacing Han Chinese workers who work there . with Uyghurs. The report reveals that the Chinese communist party has implemented government programs to encourage companies to “hire” Uyghur slaves at reduced prices, offering tax cuts to use Uyghur labor.

“The Chinese government has facilitated the mass transfer of Uighur citizens and other ethnic minorities from the far west of Xinjiang to factories across the country,” ASPI revealed. “In conditions that strongly suggest forced labor, the Uyghurs work in factories in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automobile sectors, including Apple, BMW, Gap. , Huawei, Nike, Samsung., Sony and Volkswagen. “

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.