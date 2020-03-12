Congress is likely to push for the rejection of the resignations of Madhaya Pradesh MLAs – News from India

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Congressional Unit is likely to ask the Speaker of the Assembly, NP Prajapati, to reject the resignations of 21 of the 22 parliamentarians for technical reasons, because the letters did not mention the “state assembly” and were not personally submitted by MPs , party leaders said Wednesday.

Assembly secretary officials also said, on condition of anonymity, that the speaker was likely to reject the resignation letters for technical reasons.

Continuing on the offensive after lawmakers resigned, Congress on Wednesday petitioned the speaker and demanded the disqualification of six ministers because MPs had given their counterpart activities. The 22 MLAs who have resigned include these six ministers, said State Congress spokesman JP Dhanopiya.

The role of the speaker is crucial in determining the validity of the resignations and fate of MLAs, which will have an impact on the House’s strength. Prajapati, a speaker in the MP, is originally from Congress. Nineteen congressional parliamentarians staying at a resort in Bengaluru, including six ministers, e-mailed the speaker of resignation by email and later to the governor of parliament, Lalji Tandon. In the evening, original copies of Prajapati letters were handed over by a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bhopal.

Bhupendra Singh, a BJP military police officer and former home minister, brought letters from Bengaluru to Bhopal. Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had accused Bhupendra Singh and some other BJP leaders of trying to overthrow the MPLAs of the Congress. In addition to 19 MPPs, speakers submitted their resignation letters to three other MLAs of Congress.

Said officers of the assembly secretary said all the alleged letters of resignation were identical.

“I hereby, with effect from March 10, 2020, resign my seat in the (Sabha) assembly.” Ashok Nagar, MOS’s Brijendra Singh Yadav, is the only MP to have written “State Assembly” (Vidhan Sabha) in his resignation letter. “HT saw copies of the letters.

An official of the State Assembly secretariat said: “Letters of resignation from the word ‘sabha’ cannot be accepted. It must be the Vidhan Sabha (state assembly).”

Congress decided to raise the issue with the speaker.

“BJP leaders do not have the legal standing to file letters of resignation from the MLA Congress … They also have a technical flaw,” said Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta. “Congress will try to ensure that it defers acceptance of the resignation letters because its government has lost a majority in the House …,” said BJP State Vice President Vijesh Lunawat.

.