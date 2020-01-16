Congress is making cross-party efforts to expand the rural broadband network

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Getting into the spending accounts of recent years and overshadowed by the impeachment debate was a bill that affected rural communities across the country.

“Signing the rural law before Christmas was a big deal,” said Terri Sewell (D-AL).

The Alabama Democratic congressman introduced the “RURAL Act”, which gives small energy companies like Power South, the Alabama Rural Electric Association and the Central Alabama Co-Op access to grants to finance the expansion of the rural broadband network. Without Sewell’s bill, the companies would not have qualified for the grants because of an unintended consequence of the last GOP tax law.

“The RURAL Act was a bill that I sponsored with great support from both Republicans and Democrats,” she said. “We made it to the finish line.”

Sewell’s bill was supported by over 300 members of Congress who are all affected by rural broadband access.

“It doesn’t matter where you are. If you don’t have broadband access, it means you are in a community that is really difficult,” said Drew Ferguson (R-GA).

Republican Congressman in Georgia said the digital divide is visible in our school system because rural students do not have the same tools as children in urban and suburban areas. He hopes that this calculation could make the difference.

“So we hope that the timeframe for providing funds to these rural communities will change as we believe this is the key to achieving this,” he said.

President Trump signed the “RURAL Act” last month.