Congress is penetrating the inside – the columns

Shortly after Congress was relegated to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia stated at a meeting of the Congressional Working Committee, expressing the need for self-examination and arguing that the party needed to become “ready for the future” in order to be admitted to the 21st Century political jungle like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindie’s concern was greeted with silence in the highest decision-making body of the party. Nine months later, silence was broken: Scindia left the party and aligned with the BJP, a well-planned move to overthrow the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

It would be easy to perceive Scinda’s move as another example of the deideologized nature of contemporary politics, where solid warriors against the BJP Hindutva agenda one day become saffron apologists. It is clear that now the red lines that were once drawn in “secular” politics are completely blurred. There is also little doubt that the timing of Scindi’s decision to quit coincided with Rajya Sabha’s election schedule and was partly fueled by the ambition of the 49-year-old leader, who found himself slowly pushed to the margins of state and national politics after losing his seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha and gave up the race for the premier seat in 2018. The argument is that the temptation to pitch his tent to the BJP in return for ministerial gain could be overwhelming.

But can individual ambition explain the decision of the leading generation of Congress to change sides so dramatically? It is true that the departure of Scindie exemplifies the affliction of a party that is emerging from the inside. If the 2014 defeat were predictable, the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle hinted at the complete declaration of Congress as a political substantive force. Of the 192 seats that witnessed the BJP’s direct struggle against Congress, the former won as many as 175 with an average difference of 23%. The recent Delhi elections, in which only three of the 66 Congress candidates managed to save their deposit, are further evidence of the complete breakdown of the once dominant force.

Yet, there has been little attempt by Congress to break the status quo, offer ideological clarity, and uncover new ideas and energies that can give the BJP a powerful challenge. The existing leadership of Congress is primarily wrong in this regard. Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as President of Congress in May 2019 was hardly a solution, as he only left the party rudderless and even more vulnerable to the Byzantine manipulations of intra-party factionalism. When Rahula replaced the ailing Sonia Gandhi as interim president in August 2019, it only confirmed the unwillingness of well-entrenched cliques to risk a life outside their First Family.

The family may have been having fun together during the more tender times, but in a harsher and more competitive environment, it can no longer ensure that the organization acts as a cohesive unit. The result is a gradual atrophy of the party structure, in which the ubiquitous “high command” is not only excluded from its workers but also from its own leaders.

MP is a good example. With Kamal Nath playing the dual role of chief minister and head of the state Congress and Digvijaya Singh solidifying his status as double former chief minister, the Congress has chosen the path on which the so-called. The Old Guard monopolized the power of the pyramids in the state. This left Sciny’s sympathies increasingly frustrated and disenfranchised, especially as the weakened high command was no longer willing to intervene and adjust to their interests. What is true for the MP is equally relevant in neighboring Rajasthan, where once again a leader of a new general like Sachin Pilot is marginalized by domestic Ashoka Gehlot, another persistent representative of the old Congress order.

Both Scindii and Pilot may lack the political impetus of previous-generation leaders who are thought to be networked with a strong broad-set. But they both have valuable qualities in contemporary politics – they are youthful, energetic leaders who are effective communicators and speak a language that the younger demographic can identify with.

Only a constellation of such young, ideologically committed leaders can give Congress what it currently desperately needs – a complete makeover in style and focus to compete with the GDPR election machine. Disappointed Scindia may have also completely given up the fight by taking a mild option and joining the BJP; the question now that Congress must be concerned about is, will there be anyone who will fight the good fight any time soon?

Post-script: For those interested in a piece of historical trivia, Vijaya Raje Scindia was in Congress before joining Jan Sangh in 1967 and helping to overthrow the Congress led by DP Mishra in Madhya Pradesh. Fifty-three years later history repeats itself in the form of grandchildren!

Rajdeep Sardesai is a senior journalist and author. His last book is 2019: How Modi Defeated India

The views expressed are personal

.