Congress is struggling to keep Madhya Pradesh after the resignation of 20 MLAs – News from India

In sharp opposition to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, 20 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, on Tuesday submitted their resignation letters to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, said Raj Bhavan official.

Seventeen of these MLAs, including six ministers, failed on Monday. They said they had flown to Bengaluru. Two other MLAs of the Congress Party have already resided in Bengaluru, which has joined them.

Nineteen MLAs and ministers resigned as governor, and their resignation photo soon went viral on social media. Another resigned separately from Bhopal.

Ministers who have given their resignation letters include Tulsi Silavat, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Govind Singh Rajput, Imrati Devi and Prabhuram Chauhdary.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to the governor recommending the dismissal of these ministers from his cabinet. However, the governor, who is in his hometown of Lukavn and has yet to make a decision on the chief minister’s letter, said an official, Raj Bhavan.

Veteran Congress leader and MLA Bisahulal Singh also announced his resignation from Congress in the presence of BJP National Vice President and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. He also announced joining the BJP.

Earlier, after his return to Bengaluru, Bisahulal Singh had expressed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday.

Former secretary general of the state assembly, Bhagwandev Israni, said, “MPPs must send a letter of resignation to the governor to suggest to him that the Congress government has now been reduced to a minority. However, as far as MPP resigning from the state assembly, the governor is already the chairman of the state assembly who is authorized to accept or reject the resignation of the MLA. The governor may decide on the resignation of a minister from the state cabinet, not the assembly. “

Israni said, “The speaker cannot make a decision on a letter of resignation that has not been personally delivered to him. In the absence of the formalities required to submit a letter of resignation, the OCT will continue to enjoy its status as a PPL. So, technically, the government The Congress in Madhya Pradesh continues to enjoy a majority until the president resigns formally and accepts the president, ”he added.

The 17 MLAs who remained noncommunicative on Monday came exactly one week after 10 MLAs, including six Congressional MLAs, traveled to Delhi almost simultaneously as a result, as claimed by Congress leaders, of trying to break through the BJP. . A big drama ensued at Gurugram Resort. Four of the 10 MLAs flew to Bengaluru and the rest returned after two days. Of the remaining four were returned later.

The BJP on its part still adheres to its stance on development in Madhya Pradesh.

“It’s an internal affair of Congress,” Chouhan said.

Despite the massive backlog, Congress has tried to set a brave face.

“To date, there is no threat to the Congress government, which still enjoys a majority in the state assembly. The BJP is desperate to overthrow the government but will not succeed in its design, as our Chief Minister Kamal Nath made clear on Monday night,” the president’s media coordinator said. Narendra Saluja State Congress.

Congress enjoys a slim majority of six members in the state assembly with support from BSP, SP and independent MLAs. In a House with a strong power of 228, Congress has 114 MPPs, BJP 107. Of the seven others, two are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one is from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four are independent MPs. All seven support the Nath government, giving it a lean majority. There are two seats available in the 230-member House.

