Congress is working on the repair of US national parks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – America’s national parks are places of beauty and history, but they are falling apart.

“Rangers in Yellowstone remain in mobile trailers that are in many cases over 50 years old,” said Marcia Argust of Pew Charitable Trusts.

According to Argust, the destruction of historic buildings, crumbling streets and outdated sewage systems are just a few of the items on the national park’s to-do list.

“The valet just can’t keep up with repairs,” she said.

The price of the deferred maintenance is nearly $ 12 billion.

In the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, just a few steps from the Thomas Jefferson and MLK monuments, the dam is 80 years old and floods the footpath several times a day. It’s a $ 64 million fix that Congress can approve.

The bipartisan Restore America’s Parks and Public Lands Act is designed to provide nearly $ 6.5 billion in essential repairs over a five-year period.

North Carolina Congressman David Price said investing in our nation’s parks is important to the country.

“It is a unifying thing for the country. People love the parks and many people help maintain the parks,” said Price (D-NC). “So for the federal government, it is a reason to celebrate, a better partner for To be resources. “

Price said there was support for the Capitol Hill bill in both the House and Senate. A vote on the measure is still pending.