[congress-needs-dating-apps-to-do-extra-to-hold-sexual-intercourse-offenders-off-their-platforms]

Preferred relationship applications like Tinder have recently declared new security capabilities these as a image verification technique and AI-dependent screening for inappropriate messages, but Congress would like applications to do extra to keep customers safe from sexual predators on these platforms.

Tinder-operator Match Group, Inc., which also owns other well-liked relationship applications which includes Hinge, Loads Of Fish, and OkCupid, obtained a letter from 11 members of Congress urging the company to start off screening for sex offenders, Jezebel claimed. The letter principally criticizes the company’s failure to verify its consumer foundation against sex-offender registries.

“A assessment of the terms of company for Tinder, Hinge, A good deal Of Fish, and OkCupid shows that you presently ask people to certify that they are not expected to register as sex offenders. The failure to cross reference all user responses with sex offender registries is deeply relating to,” the Congress members wrote in the letter. “While the names you verify towards registries will not be precise in all conditions, and this due diligence will not prevent all register sex offenders from working with your platforms, it may well disincentivize some perilous men and women from employing them and thereby offer a primary stage of security for consumers.”

The letter follows a January report by ProPublica, Buzzfeed and Columbia Journalism Investigations alleging that well-liked relationship applications enable sexual intercourse offenders and minors to use their platforms. The report subsequently prompted a House subcommittee to start a U.S. investigation into relationship apps’ enforcement of age limitations and connected policies.

In a statement, Match Team claimed it uses “every device possible” to hold minors and bad actors off its products and services. The enterprise also pointed out that the duty is shared with other parties, which include application retailers that know who their end users are and require “to do their portion as very well.”

