Congress ousts Jyotiradity Scindia minutes after resigning from parties – News from India

Minutes after Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him from the party.

“The Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sh Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for counter-party activities,” a statement from the Congress Secretary General in charge of KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Earlier, Venugopal met Gandhi shortly after Scindia invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his residence, where he was also the home union minister, Amit Shah.

Scindie’s resignation followed a riot in a state legislative party, with at least 15 lawmakers passing underground in the midst of noise so the government could fall.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia, one of the party’s prominent figures, said, “Having been a major member of the Congress Party for the past 18 years, now is the time to move on. I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, it is a path that has been pulling back in the last year. “

“Although my goal and purpose remain the same as ever from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am no longer able to do this in this party,” he added.

“In order to reflect and realize the aspirations of my people and my workers, I believe it is best to look forward to a new beginning,” he said.

