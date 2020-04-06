Congress should have been researching the pandemic, not affecting Trump

On Monday in Fox Business Network’s “Morning with Mary,” Bernie Marcus, the Home Depot’s co-founder, said instead of representing President Donald Trump. Congress should have been investigating the coronavirus pandemic in China in January.

Marcus said, “I think the look of this president has been impacted by something that no president has ever taken into account. I just resent the people who go after him. They talk about another residence “I hate to say, Adam Schiff is already investigating this.”

Bartiromo said, “You are hitting on something really important because for three years Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have been searching for ghosts of Russia’s collusion. In doing so, to get the country crazy about the potential for collusion. between the president and the russians, they completely missed the biggest, most dangerous actor, this is China, China has been eating our lunch We have all this produce in China that we need right now, including our prescription drug active ingredients So now they want to do another research of this President and yet throughout the Ukraine impeachment process as well as three years Russian collusion , all the while they missed so much that they hurt Americans.

“The most important thing, in my opinion, is China. This is the story of the day. They continue to eat our lunch and reduce this virus from the beginning,” he continued.

Marcus responded: “I could tell you that; The whole country was detained for two and a half months. No one in Congress did what they needed to do. His eyes were nowhere to be. They should have been researching what was happening with this pandemic in China. They weren’t aware, because they were so focused – The New York Times, and the Washington Post and everyone else was so focused on the chase, and you know, I think everyone, including the president, had his eyes focused on that. I also think we lost sight of what really happened around the corner, now it took us a lifetime.

