Congress striving to suppress widespread stress amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As officers restrict journey, close schools and terminate substantial-profile occasions owing to increasing fears of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., users of Congress are making an attempt to suppress common stress.

“Fear is spreading more quickly than the virus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) mentioned. “We’re not all gonna die.”

Kennedy stated wellness experts inform him most Us residents will not get the virus and most of individuals who do will survive.

“This is not China. This isn’t Iran,” Kennedy said. “We have the very best medical doctors and nurses and hospitals in the universe, in the Milky Way.”

President Donald Trump carries on to thrust for a payroll tax slice to bolster the financial state just after asserting a vacation ban from most international locations in Europe.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) stated Congress has been doing work with the White Property to uncover equilibrium.

“I hope we appear again in history and say we overreacted to this but we really do not want to appear again in historical past and say we didn’t do more than enough,” Westerman stated.

But correct now, Democrats say they do not think the Trump administration is doing adequate.

“People shouldn’t have to make the final decision whether or not they have to go into operate to pay back their expenses when they’re ill,” Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) mentioned.

Cunningham claimed Democrats’ compensated sick depart proposal would protect public security and the economic climate.

Democrats are also pushing for cost-free virus tests, which Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) supports.

“They require to know no matter whether they’ve obtained the flu, the sniffles or perhaps, in point, that they do have the coronavirus,” Kustoff said.

Housing and Urban Improvement Secretary Ben Carson, a member of the White Home coronavirus task power, hopes a lot more screening will in the end clearly show the demise fee is not as high as some imagine.

“The vital naturally is to get rid of the silly matter as before long as we possibly can,” Carson mentioned.

