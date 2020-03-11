Congress to shift remaining 92 MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh

A file picture of Congress supporters. | Image: Suraj Singh Bisht

Bhopal: In a bid to continue to keep its flock together, the disaster-strike Madhya Pradesh Congress has made a decision to shift its 92 MLAs both to Jaipur or some other position.

The shift comes following 22 Congress MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-outdated Kamal Nath governing administration to the brink of collapse.

“We are likely to just take our 92 MLAs and these supporting our Madhya Pradesh govt to a resort,” a senior Congress leader explained on Wednesday.

The legislators would be taken possibly to Jaipur or some other Congress-dominated point out like Chhattisgarh, a bash source explained.

Aside from its very own MLAs, the Congress is also maintaining a near enjoy on four Independents who are supporting the bash-led condition govt.

On Tuesday, 22 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh resigned before long immediately after Scindia stop the get together.

The progress lessened the Congress authorities in the condition to minority.

The state Congress unit is now earning all initiatives to conserve the Kamal Nath-led federal government.

The BJP on Tuesday night time shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, sources in the saffron bash said.

The Congress, whose tally prior to the rise up was 114, has a wafer-skinny greater part in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly whose existing productive strength is 228.

It also has the support of 4 Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to swap sides to the BJP.

The BJP has 107 seats in the condition Assembly.

