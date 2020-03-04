[congressman-kevin-mccarthy-normally-takes-commanding-guide-in-race-for-23rd-district]

Property Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives for a information convention on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the working day right after the Household of Associates voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two prices, abuse of electrical power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photograph/Susan Walsh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residence Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy has obtained virtually 73 percent of the votes in the race for the 23rd Congressional District with 183 of 452 precincts reporting, in accordance to early election final results.

McCarthy has gained 72.79 % of the vote when compared to 27.21 percent for newcomer Kim Mangone, a U.S. Air Power veteran and retired programs engineer who lives in Quartz Hill.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, McCarthy has been the agent for the 23rd Congressional District given that 2013.