[congressman-kevin-mccarthy-normally-takes-commanding-guide-in-race-for-23rd-district]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residence Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy has obtained virtually 73 percent of the votes in the race for the 23rd Congressional District with 183 of 452 precincts reporting, in accordance to early election final results.
McCarthy has gained 72.79 % of the vote when compared to 27.21 percent for newcomer Kim Mangone, a U.S. Air Power veteran and retired programs engineer who lives in Quartz Hill.
Born and raised in Bakersfield, McCarthy has been the agent for the 23rd Congressional District given that 2013.