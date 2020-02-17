[congressman-kevin-mccarthy-speaks-about-valley-drinking-water-troubles-in-advance-of-president’s-pay-a-visit-to-to-bakersfield]

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="507" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MwV2qdKxwJc?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="900"></noscript>

Congressman Kevin McCarthy spoke to Fox Information on Sunday about President Donald Trump’s approaching stop by to Bakersfield on Wednesday.

The president will discuss with customers of the local farming neighborhood to talk about answers to drinking water difficulties in the Valley. McCarthy resolved the area’s drinking water issues on Fox News’ exhibit “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We have a actual worry in California result in we deliver most of our drinking water out to the ocean and sending it down to southern California, to our farmlands in the San Joaquin Valley and other individuals,” McCarthy claimed. “This president has labored considerably making use of science – not dependent on politics, but on science — to allow (us) to have far more of that water remain with the Californians and The usa to make certain we’re secure in our foodstuff provide as we go ahead.”