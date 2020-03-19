Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart Checks Constructive for Coronavirus

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R- FL) has tested optimistic for coronavirus, producing him the initially member of the United States Congress confirmed to have the virus.

A selection of congressman and senators in both parties have self-quarantined in the earlier couple months out of an abundance of caution. Diaz-Balart’s assertion states he did the same simply because he did not want to put his wife at danger.

Immediately after acquiring indications this previous weekend, the Florida congressman received analyzed and was notified previously Wednesday that he has examined favourable for the coronavirus.

In a statement tonight, Diaz-Balart states, “I am sensation a lot much better. On the other hand, it is vital that every person just take this really critically and stick to CDC recommendations in order to stay clear of receiving sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. ET — Shortly right after Diaz-Balart went community, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) announced that he also has analyzed beneficial for the coronavirus.

