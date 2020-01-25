Congressman Pete Stark Who Reshaped Health Care Dies at 88 – KGET 17

by: DAISY NGUYEN, Associated Press

DOSSIER – In this June 30, 1994, archive photo, the representative Fortney “Pete” Stark (D-California), meets journalists at Capitol Hill in Washington. Stark, Jr., an influential Democrat whose legislative work has helped reshape the American health care system, has died. He was 88 years old. Stark’s family said he died Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home in Maryland. They did not reveal a cause of death. (AP Photo / John Duricka, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Former California official Fortney “Pete” Stark, Jr., an influential Democrat whose legislative work has helped reshape the US health care system, has died. He was 88 years old.

Stark’s family said he died Friday at his home in Maryland. They did not reveal a cause of death.

During his 40-year congressional career representing East Bay, Stark helped draft the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration’s signature policy change. He also created the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, the 1986 law better known as COBRA, which allows workers to stay on their employer’s health insurance plan after leaving their job as long as they pay the entire premium.

He also lobbied for a law that requires hospitals participating in Medicare or Medicaid to treat anyone seeking emergency treatment, regardless of their insurance status.

“Congressman Stark has dedicated his life to defending the right of every American to affordable, quality health care,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. She added that the laws he helped enact “have made a difference in the lives of millions of people.”

In an online obituary, Stark’s family remembered him as a “persistent champion” of foster children and homosexuals, supporting laws prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people during adoptions, as well as paid family leave.

His family says Stark met a young Steve Jobs on a flight across the country and then worked with him to draft a bill granting tax credits to tech companies that donated computers to schools public.

Born in Wisconsin during the Great Depression, Stark was then an officer in the US Air Force and moved to California after receiving his master’s in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley. He took out a loan to start his own bank in the 1960s, where he adopted positions that seemed radical at the time: the bank was the first in the country to offer free chequing accounts and provide custody services. and free transportation for its largely black workforce.

He ran for Congress in 1972 on an anti-poverty and anti-war platform and the seated representative George P. Miller. After serving 20 terms, Stark lost his candidacy for re-election of democratic representative Eric Swalwell in 2012 and retired.

Stark is survived by his wife Deborah Roderick Stark, seven children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.