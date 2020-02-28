[Congressman Threatens Don Jr. on Dwell Television for Stating Dems Want Coronavirus to Spread: If I See Him ‘There Would Be A Significant Altercation’]

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) threatened Donald Trump Jr. on MSNBC, Friday, just after Trump Jr. insinuated Democrats want people to get sick from the coronavirus.

As Garamendi spoke about the most recent Californian to examination constructive for the coronavirus, MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson said, “I imagine it is coming by way of the monitor you are angry, you’re certainly visibly psychological about this,” in advance of inquiring the congressman about Trump Jr. stating Democrats are seemingly hoping the coronavirus, “comes in this article to kill tens of millions of people so it can close the president’s streak of winning.”

“He shouldn’t be near me when he says that,” Garamendi replied. “There would be a severe altercation.”

“That’s just fully outrageous. I can assure you there’s not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wishes any person to be sick,” he continued, concluding, “Don Jr. improved not get any location near to me. It would not be a balanced circumstance.”

Trump Jr. had appeared on Fox News before on Friday and stated, “Anything that they can use to test to damage Trump, they will. Anything at all he does in a beneficial sense, like you listened to from the reporter that was just suspended from ABC, they will not give him credit history for. The playbook is outdated at this level.”

“But for them to to test to get a pandemic and seemingly hope that it arrives here and kills hundreds of thousands of people today so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” he continued.

