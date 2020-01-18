Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley revealed the state of alopecia in a touching video

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley reported on her condition of alopecia, the autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

The first-time legislator revealed in a video interview with The Root that she has been fighting this disease for years.

The Senegalese hairstyle that she’s been wearing for about four years was apparently a transition style that became her trademark. Still, Pressley feared what the world might think of her.

“I was very aware that this hairstyle (Senegalese twists) could be filtered and interpreted by some as a militant political statement, or people would think that you are angry.”

Pressley added that even though she coped with falling hair as best she could, she “felt most different when I wore a wig”.

Her last hair fell out on the eve of Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“I was completely bald and had to walk on the floor – the house chamber, the house of representatives – within a few hours and cast a vote to support impeachment proceedings. So I didn’t have the luxury of grieving the loss of a limb. It was a moment of transformation that I hadn’t chosen, ”said Pressley.

She has worked with representatives Cedric Richmond, Marcia Fudge and others to empower young black girls.

Together in Congress, they introduced the CROWN Act to create a respectful and open world for natural hair.