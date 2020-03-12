Congresswoman Katie Porter is a national hero

Today in Congress, California Rep. Katie Porter did something incredible. He questioned Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, and after breaking the average cost of following an COVID-1 testing procedure for an uninsured person in the United States, he came up with a law that allowed Redfield to pay for free virus testing for everyone, their insurance coverage or its Regardless of lack.

Porter promised to direct the director, committing to free diagnostic testing for every American

Redfield tried to delete it a few times, saying that as much as they could, they were working their hardest, blah blah blah. If you are familiar with Porter (and you should be!) You know that these kinds of answers do not satisfy him.

In just five minutes, he got the CDC’s director for a free pledge. It is really incredible to see.

I did the math: The full battery for the Coronavirus test is a minimum of $ 1,331.

I also did legal research: every American in administration has the right to a free trial today.

I received a promise from a high-level Trump official that they would actually do it pic.twitter.com/RmolCtmNbG

– Rep. Katie Porter (@RepkatiPorter) March 12, 2020

After Redfield gave him a vague “yes,” Porter said at the end of his time, “Everyone in America, listen up!”

“You’re eligible for a coronavirus test and cover it regardless of insurance,” he said. “The lack of an insurance crisis will not make this crisis worse.”

Katie Porter is a national treasure and what she did will save lives. https://t.co/bznHGHG8Qn

– John Favreau (@jonfavs) March 12, 2020

How many lives did Katie Porter save today, using whiteboards, bullshit detectors and focus capability? https://t.co/kRAw56xF5m

– Hart Hanson (@HurtHanson) March 12, 2020

Katie Porter is failing to do what the President is doing at https://t.co/ID8XEB1BIu

– Jamel Hill (@jamelhill) March 12, 2020

Holy shit. Katie Porter caught fire at the CDC’s director and promised her a free trial of all Americans’ coronavirus.

Check out this.pic.twitter.com/dQMbhR5Oaa per second

– Brian Tyler Cohen (@bryantillercohen) March 12, 2020

Katie Porter really thinks rude Congressmen that they are cheating people for believing what they are doing https://t.co/7nIEVXqO0Z

– Erin 🧼 Ryan (@morningglorya) March 12, 2020

See what’s out there today.

A certain person just picked up Thor’s hammer and we’re wondering how this is possible. (Via CBR)

A Scream reboot will come our way from filmmakers ready or not. (Via Hollywood Reporter)

A helpful bit of science: A lot of science-y people are posting this graph. But if there is one thing I learned from being on the Internet, this is: Data / Graph: Not compulsory for many. KITIS: Obliged to many. That’s why I’m presenting: #cattingthecurve. #SICOM #PPwitterPick.Twitter / CRXXXMMPR – Ann Marie Darling (@Amder1 inning) March 11, 2020

How coronavirus fears are affecting the sex industry. (Via HuffPost)

This is a good news contained in some bad news: All cast members (employees) will be paid in a month! They usually get paid every week for a week, so it’s nice to hear that !! https://t.co/82yGnOV7FE – Julia Alexander (@LoudMouthJulia) March 12, 2020

Here is a sneak peek of the Sheets Creek documentary behind the scenes that featured one of the most devastating scenes of the season so far. April 8th, the end of the #Skitescreek series is an hour long special – Greetings, Warm Greetings: A Shits Creek Farewell @ 8pm (8: 30NT) on CBC ~ Join us from earlier times. Here’s your first look at the special: pic.twitter.com/4j8nluYXcV – Shits Creek (@ skits Creek) March 12, 2020

What did you see there today? Somewhat less devastating?

(Image: Alex Wang / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tagoso Translation) Katie Porter (T) Rep (T) Congress (T) Video (T) What Happened (T) CDC (T) Director (T) Redfield (T) Coronavirus (T) Covid (T) Test (T) Experimental (T) Cost (T) Free (T) Insurance