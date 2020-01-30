Conn. Man accused of murdering missing woman died, leaving behind the mystery that happened to her – Boston Herald

By Dave Altimari, Amanda Blanco and Emily Brindley

HEARTFORD, Conn. – Fotis Dulos died Thursday, two days after he was rushed to a hospital in New York City in the aftermath of a suicide attempt, which perhaps took forever the mystery of what happened to his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Dulos, who was charged with murder at the death of his wife in Connecticut, was pronounced dead at 5:32 PM. EST, his lawyer, Norm Pattis, said outside the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

“It was a really horrible day for the family, full of difficult decisions, medical tests, and meeting the requirements to determine death,” said Pattis.

“With regard to those who claim that Mr Dulos’s death reflects a guilt consciousness, we say no. We say it was more a conscience than the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and wanted a story more than it wanted the truth, “he said.

Dulos’ body will be taken to the medical investigator’s office in Manhattan to determine the cause and manner of his death, Farmington Police Lt said. Timothy McKenzie at the end of Thursday. The investigation into the suicide continues.

Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since having their children on May 24 at a private school in New Canaan, Conn. Has dropped off. The case, which included stories about a bitter and controversial divorce, the collection of evidence from surveillance videos and a high – fight for real estate, has aroused great interest and attention.

“This is a terrible tragedy everywhere,” says Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for the Farber Dulos family. “Please respect the privacy of the families and loved ones involved.”

Pattis said Thursday that he is taking the very unusual step of asking the court to continue the charges against Dulos despite his death so that his name can be erased. In a motion filed at the end of Thursday, Pattis asked the court to replace Dulos’s estate as the defendant in the case and to proceed to trial.

“Mr. Dulos’s children should not be subjected to life-long dealing with the fictional reality that their father murdered their mother in cold blood on the basis of unfounded and unbridled speculation,” said Pattis in the motion. Mr. Dulos’s right to face up to these accusations and assert his innocence does not die with him. “

This move confused some. “I have never heard anything like this,” said the Chief State Attorney, Christopher Morano. “The murder statute says that a person must be tried and not an entity.”

Richard Colangelo, who is prosecuting Dulos, heard about Pattis’s death and motion just when he was appointed lawyer of the new capital and declined to comment. The state police, who built the case against Dulos, have not yet issued a statement.

Dulos’ death on Thursday marked the end of a hectic 72 hours. Faced with the possibility of going back to jail because of problems with his bail, Dulos made an attempt on Tuesday in his life.

The police found Dulos in his garage, in the front seat of his Chevrolet Suburban. The garage doors were closed and a vacuum cleaner hose was clamped on the exhaust pipe and ran to the interior of the vehicle, sources said. Dulos was unconscious and would later be diagnosed as carbon monoxide poisoning.

He was initially supposed to be dead when medical staff arrived at the Jefferson Crossing house on Tuesday afternoon, but after nearly half an hour of resuscitation, a weak pulse was found and he was eventually taken to Jacobi by helicopter to use his hyperbaric chamber.

Farmington police found Dulos after he did not appear at the Stamford Superior Court for a hearing to potentially withdraw the $ 6 million bond that was imposed on him after his arrest earlier this month for the murder of Farber Dulos. The South Carolina company that secured the bond had expressed concern over whether property that he had placed as collateral had been overvalued.

At the beginning of Thursday, Dulos’s sister, Rena Dulos, and other family members from Greece arrived to meet doctors in Jacobi who had kept Dulos, 52, medically alive in recent days.

“His family came from Greece and decided today to donate his organs so that he can somehow continue to live in the help he can offer others in their own individual struggles,” Pattis said.

While doctors worked Thursday to keep Dulos alive, investigators spent his early morning hours searching his Jefferson Crossing house for notes and other evidence about the whereabouts of Farber Dulos’s body.

The police found a note at home claiming that Dulos was innocent in the disappearance of Farber Dulos and said his lawyers had evidence to prove it. Nothing was found during the search that gave any indication as to where her body could be, sources said.

It took nearly two days for the state police to receive a search warrant because no suicide attempt had committed any crime. The search was also delayed because the police needed a second set of detectives, a so-called ‘stain team’ to find all the documents that were found at home to ensure that the rights of the Dulos lawyer-client were protected. Pattis submitted a motion on Thursday Thursday to save any seized evidence.

Dulos is accused of killing his estranged wife on May 24 by “waiting for her” in the garage of her New Canaan home after she dropped her children off at school, according to court records. The police think that Dulos attacked her in the garage of her house and drove her body away.

The couple had gone through a long and controversial divorce, including a battle for custody of their five children. A magistrate gave custody of their five children to their grandmother, Gloria Farber, last year.

Pattis has driven several theories about what happened to Farber Dulos, including the suggestion that Farber Dulos might have staged her own disappearance in a plot similar to Gillian Flynn’s 2012 Gone Girl novel, in which a woman pretends to frame her husband for murder. He also said that Farber Dulos may have committed some form of “revenge killing” after receiving alarming medical messages and undergoing reversals in the couple’s bitter divorce and custody battle.

Dulos, 52, is survived by his children as well as his sister, Rena Dulos, and other family in Greece and Spain. His sister, niece and brother-in-law arrived late in Greece late Wednesday and met doctors early Thursday morning to discuss his options for survival.

Dulos has been arrested three times since Farber Dulos disappeared – the first two times he was accused of manipulating evidence. In both cases, he placed $ 500,000 bonds.

Those charges stem from security videos from Albany Avenue in Hartford on the night of May 24, showing that Dulos is dropping trash bags into garbage bins in the area. The state police found some bags and found the bloody, cut-up Vineyard Vines shirt that Farber Dulos wore the day she disappeared, as well as other items such as sponges and paper towels that had Farber Dulos blood on them.

Michelle Troconis, his girlfriend at the time Farber Dulos disappeared, was also arrested twice for tampering with evidence and prosecuting. According to the court, Troconis was in the vehicle with him on Albany Avenue. She is also accused of conspiring to commit murder. She is free on a combined $ 2.1 million in bonds.

A third person, Bloomfield lawyer Kent Mawhinney, has also been accused of conspiring to murder and is currently being held on a $ 2 million bond.

It was not immediately clear how Dulos’s death would affect those cases.

Police said Troconis and Mawhinney helped disguise the murder of Farber Dulos, according to court records.

In a 35-page arrest warrant in support of Dulos’s murder, state police detectives said they found Dulos’s DNA on a doorknob in the mud room of Farber Dulos’s new Canaan house, along with his DNA and her blood mixed on a tap at home.

After following the phone from Dulos to Hartford’s North End on the day Farber Dulos went missing, investigators said they had found a security video of a man who, according to Dulos, is throwing garbage bags near Albany Avenue, the court said.

In the trash, researchers reported having found a number of items, including zippers, a blood-stained poncho, a sponge, and a blood-stained paper towel with Farber Dulos DNA on it, the court said.

The police have also found a red Toyota truck that they claim belongs to an employee of Dulos’ luxury home construction company, Fore Group Inc., from Farmington to New Canaan and back in the morning of May 24. They claim it was Dulos who drove the truck, although none of the videos clearly show the driver’s face. The vehicle was first seen in Fairfield around 6:30 am and was then parked at 7:40 am in a turn around Lapham Road in New Canaan, about 100 feet from where Farber Dulos’ Suburban was found abandoned later that day.

The Toyota returned to Mountain Spring Road, where police claim that Dulos had cleaned up after the crime. In one of her three interviews, Troconis told the state police that she saw Dulos cleaning the front seat of the red truck. She said Dulos told her he had spilled coffee, but when he handed her the stained paper towel, it didn’t smell like coffee, court reports said.

The police said in court that they later found Farber Dulos’s DNA in the front seat of the truck.

(Newspaper staff writer Edmund Mahony has contributed to this report.)

