Connect People One Letter: NPR

Letters sent to the "Dear Stranger" project sponsored by Oregon Humanities.

“Dear stranger,” begins the anonymous letter. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to connect with you.”

“Dear Foreign:” begins another. “It’s weird to address a letter to Dear Stranger during these strange times we are sharing. It was already an awkward time with the 2020 Presidential election and angry with us and now we are being attacked and fighting the Covid-19 virus.”

Welcome to Dear Stranger, an annual letter writing project, sponsored by Oregon Humanities to bring people together by writing old-fashioned letters.

With Oregon state residents under stay-at-home orders as of March 23, there has been increased interest in the program. People are looking for ways to reach out and share their thoughts about a life-changing experience, says Ben Waterhouse, communications manager at Oregon Humanities. It made many think differently about themselves and their place in their communities.

Dear Alien actually started in 2014 as a writing exercise, as part of the non-profit organization’s mission to bring people together to hear and learn from one another. “Now the value really feels like it’s in the connection,” Waterhouse says.

Once a year, Waterhouse selects a theme and participants are invited to write a letter to an outsider. They send their letter to Oregon Humanities, who change the letters anonymously. Each person receives a letter from their reading person. It is up to the letter writers to contact Humanities Oregon if they want to write back. And many do.

(All letter writers in this story gave NPR permission to reveal their names and share their letters.)

This year’s theme was politics but by mid-March it was obvious that coronavirus was going through a lot of people’s lives and thoughts, and was added as an option.

Dear Stranger has twice received the number of submissions you would normally make at this point in the three month long project.

Why people write

“I decided to write a Dear Foreigner letter just because we are locked in the house,” Rich Lufrano, 49, says. “We get used to it and I think like maybe a lot of other Americans right now I was looking for some kind of feeling, connection, or way I feel closer to people.”

His 8-year-old daughter, Lufrano, Erez, also wrote a letter. The second grader clarified that her name might be a boy but “just to be clear, I’m a girl!” She shares that her favorite color is cobalt blue and her favorite book is Phoebe and Unicorn Her. Father and daughter wrote about using time at home to bake together, and included copies of their favorite bread recipe.

David Wolf, who lives in Portland, Ore., Along with his wife, two children, a dog and a cat, marvels at what he calls “almost alarming privacy.” Even though they took the dog out for a walk, he writes in his letter, “today we didn’t see anyone but each other.”

“This is different”

Most letter writers talk about a sense of change that occurs as the magnitude of the virus hits home.

Rebecca McGrosky of Eugene, Ore., Writes that she “lived through the killings, Vietnam, Watergate, 9/11. This is different. Sure, it was expected (eventually) by most of the scientific world , but this he does not think “does not diminish its power. Her power changes everything we know. “

“Our children are watching us. From the youngest children to the young adults who are so impatient to rule the world … And we will be judged by our actions and reactions at this time.”

“Some of us will not do so well: those who take, the opportunists, the losers and those who improve. Others will rise to a stature previously known to them: those who do, those who make, those who do not don’t be afraid. “

As most letter writers do, Rebecca Goehring of Florence, Ore., Worries about her friends and neighbors being self-quarantine, as well as strangers who may be alone. Her city prides itself on caring for each other but hearing horror stories of people pushing in lines and fighting on toilet paper rolls.

“We all need to do better”

“My awareness of the values ​​in my community and country have changed, a little bit,” Goehring writes. “I see a community and a country that is putting itself first in many cases.”

“I am proud of President Kennedy and his infamous words” Ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. “We can all do better. All of us want to do better.”

An educator by profession, David Wolf thinks that his attempts to get his children to study, do some reading or math, were a complete failure. He writes that he was more successful in the kitchen. He butterflies and roasts chicken at a high temperature, which he reports has come out crisp and moist.

But in his letter, Wolf returns to the horrors the nation is facing, where hospitals are overwhelmed by sick patients, where front-line healthcare workers are putting their own lives at risk. risk.

“It is only now as I write to you that this question of how I can be more useful than being a laissez-faire parent and a decent family cook, that this question – and this need – for commitment bigger and connections hit my chest, “Wolf writes. “It would be wonderful to meet you face to face and start a real conversation.”

Each letter must end. And some of the most life-affirming lines are finally saved.

“I congratulate you and the health and safety of your family and the strong support of each other. I hope you feel alive and attentive to this moment, as I am trying, sometimes hard, to be. I want to spread my ideas as fellow Oregonian, and I wish you well and hopefully resilient days in this challenging time. With solidarity, David “(Wolf)

“Keep tight. Keep your heart soft and your resilience strong. With love, Rebecca” (McGroskey)

“Rhythm rhythm! Out!” (Erez Lufrano, 8 years old)

