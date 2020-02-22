[Connect with to extend AP to cooperatives sector]

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The govt need to extend the issuance of the import licence for foreign motor vehicles or permitted permit (AP) to cooperatives, which will be an financial prospect for the sector, according to a stakeholder here.

Koperasi Profesional Putrajaya Bhd (Koprojaya) chairman Mohd Arif Adenan built the simply call in regard to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement yesterday that the AP will be maintained in the National Automotive Coverage 2020 (NAP 2020).

“So we hope the govt will evaluation the issuance of AP and also present it to cooperatives,” he informed the media after the opening of Koprojaya’s 2019/2020 AGM officiated by Main Secretary to the Govt Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali now.

Mohd Arif said Koprojaya has assets and funds of about RM14 million and if presented the AP, is capable of running the company albeit with the experience of the cooperative’s members.

He mentioned Koprojaya has a membership of about 2,000 comprising youthful civil servants with a bachelor’s diploma and earlier mentioned.

In the meantime, he said Koprojaya options to open a necessity goods distribution centre in Putrajaya later this yr, to cater to people in the region.

“Koprojaya intends to make Putrajaya an instance in the implementation of governing administration insurance policies these as a very well-operated fair price hub that could then be expanded to other areas,” he mentioned.

He explained the distribution centre would be operated online wherever consumers could get critical items and opt to pick them up at the appointed time or use a direct delivery services. — Bernama