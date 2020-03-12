Connecticut Women causes deadly fire by using the Molotov cocktail as a hand sanitizer

Destiny Waite was allegedly torched his apartment building in Hartford, Connecticut, on Monday with a “molotov cocktail” fed by a manual sanitizer.

The 28-year-old responded to a “domestic verbal and physical altercation” with his girlfriend by turning on a hand sanitizer bottle and throwing it away. The blistering fire spread throughout the building, critically injuring four people – two adults and two children – and killed 50-year-old Jerome Kyser. Thirty residents were hospitalized.

The Hartford Fire Department responded in just one minute of the 1:22 a.m. emergency report, said Rodney Barco, Deputy Chief of Fire. When they arrived, the building’s residents were already “hanging by the windows.” In less than five minutes, the combustion escalated to a three-alarm fire, meaning at least three separate fire stations responded.

Respondents faced an almost impossible task. According to reports of people trapped inside, both the shape of the building and the heavy smoke meant that “a great deal of fire could be fought”.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Hartford Fire Chief, 37, said:

This weekend, my firefighters responded to 4 different structure fires in a 3 day period. The last two fires were a fire of 3 and 2 alarms, respectively. At the 3-alarm fire in Charter Oak, a citizen was killed. This fire has been considered “fire” and our thoughts and prayers are related to the victim’s family members.

Upon arrival, HFD members encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions on several floors in the 5-story apartment building.

Due to the decision, professionalism and courage of our Hartford Firefighters, more than 40 people were rescued from this unique “U” building. Men, women and children live today because of the actions of our firefighters, and I couldn’t be any better.

On behalf of all HFD members, I wish all the victims of this tragic incident a speedy recovery. Your firefighters are and always will be here for you.

Waite has been charged in assault with each of the four critically injured residents, as well as the murder of Kyser. It is currently being held with a $ 1,000,000 obligation. His attorney, however, claims that Waite was not even in the building at the time of the fire, and that his girlfriend is trying to frame Waite for the crime.