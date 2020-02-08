‘Conners’ comment on the Oscars on Sunday during the commercial break

February 8 (UPI) – Stars of The conners will appear as their sitcom characters, commenting on the nominees and winners during a commercial break for the ABC show of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

“TheConners are going live on ABC during the #Oscars in honor of #TheConnersLive on Tuesday at 8 | 7c!” The show’s Twitter feed said Friday.

The actors discuss unforgettable moments of the top-class award ceremony in real time.

“We will know in about a minute when the live promo is going to take place, what the last or the last awards were and if there was anything interesting about them.” Conners Show runner Bruce Helford said Variety. “We’ll write something or the cast will tune in and say, ‘Oh, I want to say that.'”

The segment is intended to promote Tuesday’s scheduled live episode of the show, which will include the characters’ reactions to the New Hampshire presidential primaries.

The conners – an offshoot of classic comedy Roseanne – Stars like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.