Connor Barwin, who plays in the Super Bowl, has 10 years of NFL experience and earns Pro Bowl honors, has been appointed Special Assistant to the General Manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization said on Friday.

Barwin contacted the Executive Vice President / General Manager and wanted to help his team as much as possible, the Eagles said.

According to the Eagles, Barwin will help staff identify talent, particularly focusing on player development for those moving from college football to the NFL.

“I have finished playing football, but my football career is not over,” said Barwin. “I want to stay with it. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and staff. I can still learn a lot about the field part. I love being around. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls. “

Barwin also mentioned that he was allowed to play for some really great soccer coaches and got an insight into how other organizations work.

“This is an insight that I can bring to the Philadelphia Eagles.”

