Connor Franta gets frank about taking care of his mental health | Connor Franta

Connor Franta take the time to take care of yourself!

The YouTuber and author teams up with DoSomething.org and Harry’s to highlight the importance for young men to take care of their mental health.

“It took time and patience to accept my own mental health issues before I found the courage to share this experience with my loving family, friends and dedicated viewers online. For many of us, especially men, the stigma around vulnerability holds far too much power and ultimately prevents us from getting the support they need. ” Connor said in a statement.

He continued, “I am absolutely delighted to be collaborating with DoSomething and Harry’s in their” Mental Note “campaign which gives this generation of guys access to crucial resources and highlights the power of emotional openness.”

Find out more in ConnorThe entire public service announcement below …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE0jizYGfxA

