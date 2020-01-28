Connor Horan’s death family wants answers Queensland messages

A grieving mother says not knowing how her two-year-old son died was a nightmare for his family.

Emily Horan has appealed to anyone with information about Connor’s death to contact the police.

“We really need to get to the bottom of this,” said Ms. Horan today.

A grieving mother says not knowing how her two-year-old son died was a nightmare for his family. (Queensland Police)

Connor died on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Warwick Base Hospital from multiple head and inner injuries.

The police were informed that the little boy had fallen down a small staircase.

He was in the care of a babysitter at the time.

Connor’s tearful grandmother Deborah Ballard says her family misses the beautiful boy and the “happy dance” he used to do.

“We just have to know what happened to my grandson,” she said.

“Please, anyone out there, please, please give us information.”

Ms. Ballard said that if she hadn’t known what had happened to Connor, she would have destroyed her family.

Child trauma investigators conduct a comprehensive investigation into Connor’s death and promise to find out exactly what happened before he was taken to the hospital.

“We are committed to ensuring that the child’s family receives the answers they deserve after such a tragic event,” said Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard today.

“Detectives are putting together a schedule of events this weekend and are looking for public support to help us fully understand what is happening.”

Connor died on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Warwick Base Hospital from multiple head and inner injuries. (Queensland Police) Emily Horan appealed to anyone who had information about Connor’s death to contact the police. (Queensland Police)

The little boy had been living with the 38-year-old babysitter in her East Street residence since Friday before his death.

The detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the Warwick area at the time and saw Connor, or have information about what happened this weekend.

Post-mortem results are among the evidence reviewed by officials from the Child Trauma Unit and the Darling Downs District Crime Group.