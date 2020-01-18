Connor Kulig of North Quincy overcomes chances after hockey collision

Connor Kulig stared up at the ceiling of the Hobomock Ice Arena – because that was all he could hardly do.

If his motionless body on the ice does not convey the seriousness of the situation, words that echo through a then silent ice rink are.

“I can’t move, I can’t move, I can’t move,” Kulig shouted.

A senior captain and attacker for the North Quincy High School hockey team, Kulig had just crossed the red line with the puck and was standing at the end of a shift in a game against Scituate on January 8 when he took a check that his life.

Kulig first fell head and neck into the shelves in front of the bank of the Red Raiders. In a collision, he broke and dislocated his cervical vertebrae, and while his spine was moving, he also dissected his vertebral artery.

Kulig’s mother, Dawn, was scared of such an injury and quietly began counting down the weeks until Kulig’s season was over, just as she had done when her two oldest sons, Colin and Garrett, played for North Quincy. Her worst fears were realized when she stayed on the ice next to her son and waited half an hour for paramedics to arrive.

“The only thing that anyone has a nightmare about is what happened,” Dawn said. “And when I stepped on that ice, he looked up at me and said,” Mom, am I being paralyzed? “

Photos of hockey player North Quincy, Connor Kulig, who got injured during a game against Scituate on January 8. courtesy photos

Kulig was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital and later that night he underwent surgery for nearly five hours to repair his spine. He took the next day to rest and handle everything that occurred, and prepared for the most difficult challenge ahead.

“I have never experienced anything so tough,” said Kulig. “This is like a brick wall that hits me in the face.”

But the 17-year-old did not shrink or admit. Kulig penetrated the early stages of reconciling what had happened with the same mentality that made him a respected leader among his teammates.

“It’s just like hockey,” said Kulig. “Every time I have PT, every time I try to move a finger, every time I try to get up or walk or even grab a bottle of water, I go 100 percent. Just like hockey.”

Only two days after the accident. that resilient faith and unparalleled determination led Kulig to feel something that he no longer had since his injury: he moved his left big toe.

“When I rocked my big toe for the first time, my face lit up,” Kulig said. “I started crying.”

Then the movement in Kulig’s limbs gradually returned. A full week after the incident, Kulig got up alone and took a few steps, defying the chances of what doctors thought was possible.

“The surgeon said,” We didn’t hope Connor could push a wheelchair until he takes steps now, “Dawn said.

While Kulig is tackling his recovery head-on, he and his family and teammates were driven by an abundance of support from the hockey community. Cards with good wishes together with notes that admire the power of Kulig to tackle such setbacks have arrived in large numbers.

Bruins sends Charlie Coyle, a resident of Weymouth, via Twitter, and an online fundraiser started by Dawn’s sister-in-law, Anne, has raised more than $ 45,000 to compensate for medical expenses.

“It was surreal. I didn’t even think it would happen, “Kulig said.” I assumed some cards from my hockey team and some kids talked about it, but this is different from all the other experiences I’ve ever had. I feel so blessed and am so grateful for everyone and everything they have done for me. ”

People from the hockey world of Massachusetts, some friends, some strangers, also contacted North Quincy coach, Matt Gibbons. Gibbons said the support is “overwhelming in the most positive, possible way.”

Duxbury coach John Blake has organized a way to honor Kulig. For the rest of the season, every player in the Patriot League will wear “NQ 16” stickers on the back of his helmets, while coaches put on buttons with the same emblem. “NQ” stands for “North Quincy” and 16 is the shirt number of Kulik.

Kulig remains positive throughout all tests. He has never been abandoned and has not blamed anyone for what happened.

“He is much stronger than me,” Gibbons said. “He has done incredible.”

With the hockey community around him, Kulig not only feels prepared for the long road ahead, he feels he can overcome it. This would be different than any performance on the ice that Kulig experienced. And in a certain sense he has already triumphed.

“He would not have done so well, nor would I have done it without all the support and prayers of these people,” Dawn said. “They gave us strength. … Their prayers made a difference. The doctor told me: “He is a miracle.” “