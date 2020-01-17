Conor McGregor aims for a super fight with Manny Pacquiao at the Las Vegas stadium with 60,000 seats

Conor McGregor is making an ambitious return to boxing against Manny Pacquiao in a brand new 60,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas.

The Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to open in August and will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders after the NFL team relocated from Oakland.

To celebrate the historic moment, McGregor wants to wrap up the 41-year-old Filipino legend after he made his UFC return against Donald Cowboy Cerrone on Saturday.

Conor McGregor strives to cross codes and weight classes for the biggest fights

During an interview with ESPN, McGregor suggested that he signed with Manny before taking a nervous look away from the camera, while Pacman’s manager Sean Gibbons went on social media on Thursday to post a mock poster of the potential battle and that NFL naming stadium as the venue.

The 31-year-old from Ireland believes that a deal could be easily arranged if he is aiming for a world boxing title.

The former two-weight UFC king said: “It will be difficult to leave the MMA game entirely, but I think a world boxing title is a big wish. What a feather in the cap it would be.

“I always want to be bigger and better and reach for the stars. I would love rematching with Floyd Mayweather and I know Manny is there whenever I want it.

The Las Vegas Allegiant stadium with 60,000 seats will open in August

“I would be honored and would love to be the first fighter to fight in this arena and what a fight against a small and powerful south paw.

“We would have to find out the weight we are doing it with, but I am certainly interested in it.”

“The Notorious” previously spoke about the fight with Cerrone, who is the first of three in 2020 before a busy season.

While BMF defending champion Jorge Masvidal and welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman have expressed interest in facing McGregor, the former lightweight champion still has ambitions to get his 155-pound belt back.

Manny Pacquiao is the WBA welterweight world champion

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone compete in UFC 246 for the first time in welterweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will eventually meet in April, but Mystic Mac expects to meet both men in the octagon before his career ends.

“I think regardless of the outcome, I should face these two men (Nurmagomedov and Ferguson),” said McGregor MMA Junkie at the UFC 246 media day.

“I want to face these two men. I would love to meet Tony Ferguson. I had a story with Tony, right? We did Tony (at Paradigm).

“He was in good hands. We had him as one of the highest paid non-champions in the game. Tony has history. So, I would like to be with Tony someday.

“Of course we have to do this rematch (with Khabib). I urge the Moscow fight. Both men are definitely in the crosshairs. “