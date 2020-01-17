Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone both put weight on the UFC 246 showdown, but the fight between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso is canceled

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone overcame the final hurdle before their highly anticipated UFC 246 fight when they both put weight on the fight.

“Cowboy” was the first man and hit exactly 170 pounds. McGregor was the next outside and weighed exactly the same.

McGregor looked bulkier than usual for weighing

The Irishman asked the UFC staff how heavy his opponent was before he moved his biceps and recognized a fan who called his name.

The Notorious won its first £ 145 title before conquering the £ 155 division and now wants to do it with £ 170.

McGregor believes that he could have brought his octagon back to its old 155-pound lightweight after 15 months after his massive loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But he said he wanted to fight with his natural weight where he and the American Cerrone felt healthiest.

Cerrone was outside first

McGregor has a 1-1 welterweight record after avenging his defeat against Nate Diaz and is considering further division battles against greats like Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

But he failed to maximize his size when he faced Diaz.

The fact that he managed to hit 170 pounds may surprise fans, but at 5ft 9ins, McGregor looks healthier.

The UFC ceremonial weigh-in, where the pair will compete against each other for the last time, will take place at 3:00 p.m. Vegas time or 11:00 p.m. UK time.

There was a drama of weighing up Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso when the latter tipped the scales at 121.5 pounds well over the 116 pound limit.

The fight has now been deleted from the McGregor / Cerrone card, so the time when he and Cerrone go out on Sunday morning could change.