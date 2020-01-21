Conor McGregor calls Donald Trump “phenomenal”, one of the U.S. G.O.A.T.

SOCIAL MEDIA 21/01/2020

BT Sport

MMA star Conor McGregor supported President Donald Trump in his latest tweet, in which he described the president as “phenomenal” on social media.

On a day that coincided with an important day in American history – Martin Luther King Jr.Day – Trump celebrated his third year as President of the White House.

The controversial leader celebrated his reign and reminded the Americans of the importance of the day itself, leading to an unexpected response from “Notorious” McGregor.

Today, on January 20, 2017, exactly three years ago, I was sworn in. So fitting that MLK jr is also DAY today. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Big!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Phenomenal president. Possibly the USA 🐐. Definitely one of them, since he sits on the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Even early semester phases.

Incredible.

Congratulations and Happy Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

NOTORIOUS – Conor McGregor

