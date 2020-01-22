Conor McGregor calls US President Donald Trump “GOAT” on Twitter after Cowboy KO on the UFC comeback

Conor McGregor spoke for US President Donald Trump and suggested that he could be the “Greatest ever” (GOAT).

“The Notorious” is currently basking in the glory of his victorious return to the octagon on Saturday night when he defeated American Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

Conor McGregor expressed his support for Donald Trump after winning at UFC 246

And it seems the Irish’s return to competition coincided with the fact that he found his political voice.

To celebrate his third anniversary since taking office, Trump published a tweet that also included statistics about African Americans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Today, on January 20, 2017, exactly three years ago, I was sworn in. So fitting that MLK jr is also DAY today. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Big!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

And it looks like McGregor wants to pass on his congratulations to the 73-year-old.

“Phenomenal President. Possibly the USA (GOAT), ”McGregor wrote in response to Twitter. “Definitely one of them, since he sits on the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. (Sic)

“Even early semesters. Incredible. Congratulations and have a nice day for Martin Luther King Jr. in America. “

UFC boss Dana White has a good relationship with the president, who has always been committed to the sport of mixed martial arts. His sons have taken part in several fights in Colby Covington as he also spoke in favor of Trump, while the man himself had seats for UFC 244 to see how Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz for the BMF belt.

Conor McGregor beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds. (TagsToTranslate) Conor McGregor