Conor McGregor chases Manny Pacquiao’s worst boxing record ever

Given Conor McGregor’s recent appearance in a boxing ring, it’s surprising that the Irishman has been linked to a possible fight against legend Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor has been 1-1 since returning to MMA after being glued in by Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Let’s face it, the fight wasn’t even competitive.

‘The Notorious’ had minimal combat skills. Noteworthy as McGregor’s humble boxing beginnings became known in his home gym.

Years of competition in a completely different code seemed to have erased any previous memory of our sport from the Mayweather fight.

Blow Floyd while his back is turned. When several less than amateurish combinations landed, most scratched the ring.

The fact that Mayweather wore McGregor for a few laps didn’t help future demand for rematches either.

Still, talk has started to link the two-time UFC champion to a return from Mayweather or a clash with the Pacman.

But would we see a different result? – It’s highly unlikely, although McGregor now states that he learned so much when he was stopped in a decade by a fighter who hadn’t yet gone through an elimination round.

Mayweather obviously played most of the fight with McGregor. Trying to make yourself look a little worried sometimes – which clearly wasn’t.

If McGregor ever gets a second bite at Mayweather, there has to be some kind of cross-code match in the styles – or what is it about?

As for Pacquiao, the Filipino Senator is undoubtedly in better shape than Mayweather back then. The eight-weight ruler would probably do much more damage to McGregor.

Add to this the fact that McGregor wants to secure his check without competing with others, just for fear of losing against a lesser name.

Forget what McGregor talked about Donald Cerrone before he won. There is simply no chance in hell that he will face Paulie Malignaggi or any other boxer in front of either of the big boys.

PAY-PER-VIEW

It’s just about the payday. For this reason, McGregor even talks about Pacquiao as an alternative option. Andy, why Mayweather remains the first choice. This guarantees most of the Pay Per View purchases.

Pacquiao vs McGregor, however, could make two to three million PPVs. This is also the case with the certainly embarrassing Pacquiao McGregor as long as he wants.

Fair game for McGregor because he has the balls to go straight boxing when most MMA fighters don’t. But he just doesn’t have the skills to mix it with “May” or “Pac” at this level.

If one of these fights crosses the finish line, McGregor ends the worst top boxing record of all time at 0-2 with two breaks.

It is a guarantee.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay