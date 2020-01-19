Conor McGregor defeats the opponent in 40 seconds upon UFC return

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Conor McGregor’s opening blow bled Donald Cerrone’s nose. Then, just 20 seconds later, he put Cerrone on the floor with a perfectly placed kick in the head and mercilessly ended the fight.

When he kicked the ring with an Irish flag on his shoulders to celebrate, the mixed martial arts world knew that McGregor was back with a big bang.

The former Irish second division champion came from three years of relative inactivity and out-of-cage problems with a welterweight performance in UFC 246 on Saturday night that repeated his biggest fights during his unprecedented rise.

“I feel really good and I got out of here unscathed,” said McGregor. “I’m in shape. We have to work to get back to where I was.”

After hurting Cerrone (36-14) with his first blow, McGregor (22-4) dropped him in the jaw with a great kick. McGregor lunged and forced referee Herb Dean to save Cerrone, which delighted a sold-out crowd of 19,040 spectators in the T-Mobile arena.

McGregor’s hand had not been raised to victory since November 2016, when he stopped light Eddie Alvarez and became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts at the same time. Multiplied by his fame and fortune, McGregor only fought his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and he lost a one-sided UFC fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018.

“I was under no obligation,” McGregor said afterwards, speaking to reporters who had a bottle of his Proper Twelve Whiskey on the table in front of them. “I just felt like I didn’t respect the people who believed in me and supported me. That made me re-center and go back to where I was. ‘

After a year of not competing and having problems with the law, McGregor resumed training and promised to return to the elite form. This dramatic win over Cerrone showed that he was on the right track and McGregor vowed to fight several times in 2020.

Welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman and seasoned racket Jorge Masvidal watched the UFC 246 from the cage. Any man could be McGregor’s next opponent, but UFC President Dana White is pushing for a rematch against Nurmagomedov, who is fighting Tony Ferguson for the first time in April.

“Any of these idiots can get it,” McGregor shouted into the microphone. “Every one of them can get it. It does not matter. I am back and ready. ‘

McGregor also wants to make up for his loss to Nurmagomedov, but he doesn’t want to wait until the champion is ready to fight again in late summer. McGregor wants an earlier fight, and he predicted the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight would be retired as it has taken place four times during the career of these fighters.

With 23 wins, Cerrone is the most successful fighter in UFC history. This reflects both his consistency and his commitment to an unusually busy schedule. Cerrone, who also holds the UFC record with 16 stops, has fought eleven times since McGregor’s win against Alvarez and has been in the cage for the 15th time since losing his only UFC title in December 2015.

But Cerrone’s last two fights were canceled when he suffered too much damage, and he was unable to block McGregor’s crucial kick or recover from the punishment on the ground.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Cerrone. “He hurt my nose, it started bleeding and he stepped back and kicked me in the head. Oh man. That happened so quickly? ‘

Though many observers have scoffed, the 31-year-old McGregor believes he can recapture the formidable form that he has shown during his meteoric rise to unprecedented MMA success. He won 15 fights in a row during a five-year run from low-profile shows in Dublin to the largest MMA events in the world, stopping five UFC elite opponents with punches on the way up.

After his last win, McGregor briefly retired to celebrate, but quickly returned to comfort the disoriented Cerrone. When Cerrone’s grandmother Jerry entered the cage after the struggle to hug her grandson, McGregor also hugged Jerry and got a kiss on the cheek.

Even after his long absence – or maybe because of it – McGregor’s return, according to White, was a big seller in the pay-per-view space. The UFC said it sold more than $ 11 million in tickets at the T-Mobile Arena, the fourth largest in the campaign’s history.

“This guy is such a big superstar,” said White. “I brought him together with (Mike) Tyson, (Sugar Ray) Leonard. He has the highest pay-per-view result in history and how many of the top 10 does he have? I dont know. In his career, he has been challenged for his talent and proves every time that he is wrong. ‘

An avid crowd from Vegas performed in person, with celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Renner and Dave Bautista, and NFL stars Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and Jon Gruden.

Former bantamweight Holly Holm unanimously beat Raquel Pennington in the penultimate fight against UFC 246. The 38-year-old Holm (13-5) had lost five of her seven fights since defeating Ronda Rousey in November 2015.

Roxanne Modafferi’s 37-year-old flyweight caused one of the biggest surprises in recent UFC history with a one-sided win over unbeaten 21-year-old Maycee Barber, UFC’s best 125-pound candidate.

Barber (8-1) injured his left knee during the fight, but Modafferi (24-16) already dominated with the superior jiu-jitsu that she has practiced for all of Barber’s life. Modafferi was the biggest outsider when betting on the UFC 246 card, with 10-to-1 odds of winning on some sports betting.

Aleksei Oleinik, a 42-year-old heavyweight who made his pro debut in 1996, beat Maurice Greene in the second round.